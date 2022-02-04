Discover each major studio’s greatest financial success

What is the biggest box-office hit for every major American studio? What is the most profitable film from Disney, Sony, Warner, Universal and 20th Century Fox or even Paramount? The website TheNumbers.com decided to highlight the highest-grossing film from each studio.

20th Century Fox: Avatar

Released in 2009, Avatar is the film that holds the record for the highest-grossing film of all time. The feature film, directed by James Cameron, grossed more than $2.8 billion at the international box office. It is considered the highest-grossing film of all time and remains the biggest financial success in 20th Century Fox history.

Disney: Avengers – Endgame

Unsurprisingly, Disney Studios’ highest-grossing film is the latest installment in the Avengers saga. Avengers: Endgame, released in 2019 and directed by the Russo Brothers, grossed over US$2.7 billion at the international box office. It’s also the second-highest-grossing film at the box office, behind James Cameron’s excellent Avatar. Disney can count on the strength of Marvel films, as among the top 10 films of all time there are 5 films produced by Disney, including 3 Marvel films: Avengers: Endgame, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avengers: Infinity War , The Lion King and Avengers. Also note the presence of Spider-Man: No Way Home at number 6, co-produced by Marvel Studios (hence Disney) and Sony.

Priority: Titanic

James Cameron again. Released in 1997, Titanic remained at the top of the international box office for many years (until the release of Avatar in 2009). With over $2.2 billion in international box office receipts, the feature film is the third-biggest box office hit of all time to date. And thus as the greatest financial success of Paramount.

Sony: Spider-Man – No Way Home

We already talked about this above. Spider-Man: No Way Home is a co-production between Marvel Studios and Sony. With a gross of $1.7 billion, it is currently the sixth highest-grossing film of all time at the international box office. While the feature film bears the Marvel Studios stamp, the Jon Watts film is also a Sony production. This makes it Sony’s biggest box office hit. To find a Sony film in the ranking of box office-busting films, Spider-Man: Far From Home (still co-produced by Disney) has to drop to #26. And at number 29, you’ll have to wait to see Skyfall, a Sony-only film, in this box office ranking.

Universal: Jurassic World

In 2015, Universal Studios decided to bring the Jurassic Park saga back into focus. They then tap Colin Trevorrow to produce Jurassic World. Not surprisingly, the feature film is a huge hit, grossing more than $1.6 billion in box office. A huge success that led to the start of a whole new saga. In addition to Jurassic World, it should also be noted that the Fast and Furious saga also brings in a lot of money for Universal. Fast and Furious 7, for example, grossed over $1.5 billion and is the 10th highest-grossing of all time. However, Universal’s greatest success remains the first Jurassic World.

Warner Bros.: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

In 2011, David Yates is responsible for the conclusion of the Harry Potter saga. Not surprisingly, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 holds the box office record for the entire Harry Potter saga. It’s also Warner’s biggest box office hit to date. With $1.3 billion in box office receipts, he ranks 14th in the all-time rankings.

A top that in any case demonstrates the enormous superiority of Disney in the box office. Out of the 10 biggest box office hits of all time, Disney owns 7 films (20th Century Fox was recently acquired by Disney). A certain definition of industrial hegemony…