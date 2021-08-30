discover all the animes from September 2021

Discover below the catalog of anime releases for the month of August available on the Wakanim, Crunchyroll and ADN websites. In September, many anime continue their usual broadcast, so on normal days you can find One Piece – Land of Wano, Boruto or My Hero Academia. Note that this month ADN is offering the third season of Grendizer as well as the famous animated Detective Conan, the first episode of which was released in 1994. Do not hesitate to consult the list of animes released in August 2021 so as not to miss anything.

Week from August 30th to September 5th

August 30th: Detective Conan – Part 2, Episode 1017 (DNA). Released in 1996, Detective Conan is a Japanese animated series tracing the journey of Shinichi Kudo, a high school detective. After taking a mysterious drug, Shinichi was rejuvenated into a 7-year-old school boy. Hosted by his childhood friend Ran and his father Kogoro Mouri, he must secretly try to find his body from yesterday and put the organization that is responsible for his condition behind bars.

August 31st: Me when I reincarnate in slime – Season 2, episode 44 (Crunchyroll) September 1st: Roger and his people – Season 2 (DNA) September 1st: Spirou & Fantasio – full 39 episodes (DNA). This Franco-Belgian animated series follows the adventures of two journalists who travel the world to expose those who put the planet in danger 1: Orson & Olivia – 26 episodes (DNA) September 1: Word – 26 episodes (DNA) – Episode 9 (Wakanim). Based on the video game Scarlet Nexus, the anime follows the character Yuito. The story takes place in a future when some people are endowed with psychic powers and the world is on the cusp of an unprecedented catastrophe. The “others” invaded the earth to feed on human brains. But a special unit was set up to exterminate them … It is humanity’s last hope!

September 3rd: Les Mémoires de Vanitas – Episode 9 (Wakanim) September 3rd: The Defect – Episode 5 (Wakanim) 4: The Honor at Magic High School – Episode 9 (Wakanim) September 4th: Re-Main – Episode 7 (Wakanim.)) September 4: Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story – Episode 5 (Wakanim) September 4: My Hero Academia – Season 5, Episode 2 (DNA) September 5: One Piece: Wano Country – Episode 990, Part 4, Arc 16 (DNA) September 5th: Boruto – Naruto Next Generations – Episode 214, Part 9 (DNA)

Week from September 6th to 12th

September 6th: Detective Conan – Part 2 Episode 1018 (DNA) September 7th: Me, if I reincarnate in slime – Season 2 Episode 45 (Crunchyroll) September 7th: UN-Go – Inga Chapter – Film in VOSTFR (DNA) . This is a prequel to the series that aired on the platform last month.

September 8th: Drug Store in Another World – The Slow Life of a Deceitful Pharmacist – Episode 9 (Crunchyroll) September 9th: Scarlet Nexus – Episode 10 (Wakanim) September 9th: Gankutsuou – Complete 24 episodes (DNA). Albert, son of an aristocratic Parisian family, goes on an adventure with his friend Franz to escape his monotonous life. On his way he meets the Count of Monte Christo. The latter lives in rich and luxurious hotels and is always in the company of beautiful women. Albert is fascinated by the Count, his power and his knowledge. Albert decides to invite the Count to Paris. What he does not know is that his father previously withdrew his fiancée from the count …

September 10th: Les Mémoires de Vanitas – Episode 10 (Wakanim) September 10th: The Defect – Episode 6 (Wakanim) September 11th: The Honor at Magic High School – Episode 10 (Wakanim) September 11th: Re-Main – Episode 8 (Wakanim.)) September 11th: Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story – Episode 6 (Wakanim) September 11th: My Hero Academia – Season 5, Episode 3 (DNA) September 12th: One Piece: Wano Country – Episode 991 Part 4, Arc 16 (DNA) September 16: Boruto – Naruto Next Generations – Episode 215 Part 9 (DNA)

Week from September 13th to 19th

September 13: Detective Conan – Part 2 Episode 1019 (DNA) September 14: Me When I Incarnate in Slime – Season 2 Episode 46 (Crunchyroll) September 14: The Galaxy Railways – Complete 26 episodes (DNA). Yûki Manabu wants to follow in the footsteps of his late father and brother by joining the SDF: the Space Defense Force. This organization aims to ensure the safety of the galaxy’s railways. Yûki will encounter various difficulties and will be faced with a variety of missions such as rescue operations, natural disasters, space pirate attacks, etc …

September 15th: Drug Store in Another World – The Slow Life of a Deceitful Pharmacist – Episode 10 (Crunchyroll) September 16th: Scarlet Nexus – Episode 11 (Wakanim) September 16th: Polyphonica – Complete 12 Episodes (DNA) September 17th : Les Mémoires de Vanitas – Episode 11 (Wakanim) September 17th: The Defect – Episode 7 (Wakanim). This Chinese animation takes place in the era of the New Star Calendar, in which the Interstellar Alliance established the “Garden of Eden” system to free humanity from pain and suffering. However, 1% of the residents of the eight-star systems still do not have access to this Garden of Eden. These will be banished to the eighth galaxy and reduced to the “defective” status. The series follows Lin Jingheng, the Alliance general who was captured and sent to the Eighth Galaxy, where he meets Lu Bixing, a young man with a passion for education. When the alliance collapses and the pirates rage, it is their job to lead the “defective” on an intergalactic adventure in order to solve the mystery.

September 18: The Honor at Magic High School – Episode 11 (Wakanim) September 18: Re-Main – Episode 9 (Wakanim) September 18: Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story – Episode 7 (Wakanim) 18. September: My Hero Academia – Season 5 Episode 4 (DNA) September 18: One Piece: Wano Country – Episode 992, Part 4, Arc 16 (DNA) September 18: Boruto – Naruto Next Generations – Episode 216, Part 9 ( DNA)

Week of September 20th to 26th

September 20th: Detective Conan – Part 2 episode 1020 (DNA) September 21st: Me when I reincarnate in slime – Season 2 episode 47 (Crunchyroll) September 21st: Goldorak – Season 3 (DNA) September 22nd: Drugstore in Another World – The Slow Life of a Deceitful Pharmacist – Episode 11 (Crunchyroll) September 23: Scarlet Nexus – Episode 12 (Wakanim) September 24: Les Mémoires de Vanitas – Episode 12 (Wakanim). On an airship trip, Noah notices a young girl who appears to be in pretty bad shape. So he spends some time with her, tells her stories to calm her down, and naturally explains the reasons for her trip to her: He is looking for the “Book of Vanitas” which, according to legend, has the power to attract most people kill vampires. Shortly thereafter, the duo are attacked by mysterious people who claim the young lady is very dangerous and must come with them.

September 24th: The Defective – Episode 8 (Wakanim) September 25th: The Honor at Magic High School – Episode 12 (Wakanim) September 25th: Re-Main – Episode 10 (Wakanim) September 25th: Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story – Episode 8 (Wakanim) September 25: My Hero Academia – Season 5, Episode 5 (DNA) September 25: One Piece: Wano Country – Episode 993, Part 4, Arc 16 (DNA) September 25: Boruto – Naruto Next Generations – Episode 217, Part 9 (DNA)

Week from September 27th to October 3rd

September 27th: Detective Conan – Part 2 episode 1021 (DNA) September 28th: ​​Me when I reincarnate in slime – Season 2 episode 48 (Crunchyroll). The series begins with the murder of Satoru, an average office worker. He is murdered by a criminal in the middle of the street. Then he finds himself in another world in the form of a slime, a gelatinous monster that is not very scary. Saruto is endowed with two skills in this new world: “Predator”, with which he can regain the abilities of his opponents, and “Great Sage”, thanks to which he understands his surroundings. But even with these weapons, his chances of survival are limited …

September 29th: Drug Store in Another World – The Slow Life of a Deceitful Pharmacist – Episode 12 (Crunchyroll) September 30th: Scarlet Nexus – Episode 13 (Wakanim) September 30th: Angel Heart – Episodes 1 to 15 (DNA)

