Discover all the anime of May 2021

The beginning of the year goes by so quickly that we are already at the beginning of May. While the first phases of deconfining have been announced, the curfew will remain in place for the time being. Fear not, some cool anime should comfort you while you wait to get out as you see fit. Between My Hero Academia, Mars Red, so I’m a spider, so what? and all the other anime out there, you should find something that makes you happy. If you have already seen all the animes for the month of April 2021, you can consult the list for the month of May.

Week from May 3rd to May 10th 2021

May 3: Mars Red – Episode 4 (Wakanim). The story of Mars Red takes place in 1923 and vampires have been around for some time. However, a mysterious virus is increasing their numbers. To counter them, the government creates an army that uses vampires to fight other vampires. This new entity, Code Zero, is also responsible for information gathering. May 4th: Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind – Episode 1 to 20 (DNA) May 5th: Food Wars – Season 3 (ADN) May 5th: CESTVS – The Roman Fighter – Episode 3 (Crunchyroll) May 7th: So am I a spider, so what? – Episode 16 (Crunchyroll) May 7th: Old Magnus Bride (DNA). In Ancient Magnus Bride, Chise Hatori has a special power: she sees things that others cannot. This special gift is discovered one day by a strange wizard in Chise, who then buys the girl at auction. Chise, back in England, becomes the sorcerer’s apprentice May 8: My Hero Academia – Episode 7, Season 5 (DNA) May 8: Stop heating up, Nagatoro – Episode 5 (DNA) May 9: Megalobox 2: NOMAD – Episode 5 (Wakanim). The very first Meglobox tournament ended with the victory of “Gearless” Joe, and fans around the world were fascinated by his meteoric rise. Seven years later we find Joe who is fighting in underground games again and now calls himself “Nomad”. May 9: Boruto – Naruto Next Generations – Episode 198 (DNA) May 9: Kingdom – Season 3, Episode 6 (DNA))

Week from May 10th to 17th, 2021

May 10: Mars Red – Episode 5 (Wakanim) May 12: Orange (ADN) May 12: CESTVS – The Roman Fighter – Episode 4 (Crunchyroll). We trace the fate of Roman children under Nero and, in particular, the daily life of Cestvs, a 15 year old slave forced to take part in fights to the death in the arenas of Rome (to entertain free men). as well as that of 16-year-old Ruska, who is also an outstanding fighter and whose future as an imperial soldier is apparently planned. But things never go according to plan … May 14th: So I’m a spider, so what? – Episode 17 (Crunchyroll) May 14: Golden Kamuy – Seasons 1 and 2 (DNA) May 15: My Hero Academia – Episode 8, Season 5 (DNA) May 15: Stop warming me up, Nagatoro – Episode 6 (DNA). Nagatoro is a student who one day meets Senpai. Then she begins to tease and annoy him, which surprises the young man, who usually goes unnoticed. Both annoyed and annoyed, Senpai wonders where Nagatoro is going. The latter could help him face his sick shyness. May 16: Megalobox 2: NOMAD – Episode 6 (Wakanim) May 16: Boruto – Naruto Next Generations – Episode 199 (DNA) May 16: Kingdom – Season 3, Episode 7 (DNA)

Week from May 17th to May 24th 2021

May 17th: Mars Red – Episode 6 (Wakanim) May 19th: Black Rock Shooter (ADN) May 19th: CESTVS – The Roman Fighter – Episode 5 (Crunchyroll) May 21st: So I’m a spider, so what? – Episode 18 (Crunchyroll)

May 21: Code Geass – Lelouch the Rebellion – Films 1, 2 and 3 (DNA) May 22: My Hero Academia – Episode 9, Season 5 (DNA)

May 22nd: Stop heating me up, Nagatoro – Episode 7 (DNA) May 23rd: Megalobox 2: NOMAD – Episode 7 (Wakanim) May 23rd: Boruto – Naruto Next Generations – Episode 200 (DNA) May 23rd: Kingdom – Season 3, Episode 8 (DNA)

Week from May 24th to 31st, 2021

May 24th: Mars Red – Episode 7 (Wakanim) May 25th: Born Again! – episodes 173 to 188 (DNA) May 26: YU YU HAKUSHO: The Movie (ADN) May 16: CESTVS – The Roman Fighter – episode 6 (Crunchyroll) May 27: Hokuto No Ken – episodes 69 to 99 uncensored ( DNA)). Better known as “Ken the Boy Who Lived” May 28th: ​​So I’m a spider, so what? – Episode 19 (Crunchyroll) May 29: My Hero Academia – Episode 10, Season 5 (DNA) May 29: Stop Warming Me, Nagatoro – Episode 8 (DNA) May 30: Megalobox 2: NOMAD – Episode 8 (Wakanim) May 30: Boruto – Naruto Next Generations – Episode 201 (DNA) May 30: Kingdom – Season 3, Episode 9 (DNA)

May 31: Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monster – Seasons 1 and 2 (DNA)

