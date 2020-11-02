Discover all the anime from November 2020

We offer you a list of many animes that have already started or are appearing for the first time on your favorite sites (be careful, this doesn’t mean they are necessarily new and you may have seen them on other platforms, but for those who that we’re going to talk about, this will be a first!). Of course, this list is not exhaustive as there are many different websites and animes that are as diverse as they are diverse. We will mainly rely on the results of the ADN, Crunchyroll and Wakanim websites to bring you the animes that we consider to be some of the most interesting, with the hope that you will want to discover some!

Week from November 2nd to 9th

Here is the list of animes that appear on your favorite sites for the first time:

November 4th: Kid Paddle (DNA). Kid Paddle is a childhood cartoon taken from a Belgian comic of the same name. Kid Paddle is a kid around 9 years old who is a fan of video games and has a strong tendency to confuse the universe of his favorite games with the real world. As adults, we have the opportunity to discover nice references on games like SimCity, Link to the Past, Tiny Toon Adventures, and many others.

November 5: Attack on Titan – Season 1 (DNA). Do we still have to present one of the best anime ever? In a nutshell, in this anime we are following in the footsteps of Eren Jäger in a world where the titans want to destroy humanity. (Fast, but we assure you it’s worth the detour!) If you’re not already tempted, now is the time to get started!

Here is the list of the best animes that have already debuted and will feature new episodes:

November 2nd: A3! – Episode 15 (Wakanim). November 5th: Akudama Drive – Episode 4 (Wakanim) November 6th: Fire Force – Episode 18 (Wakanim). November 7th: The Day I Became a God – Episode 4 (Wakanim) November 7th: The Gymnastics Samurai – Episode 4 (Wakanim). November 8: Boruto – Naruto Next Generations – Episode 173 (DNA).

Week from November 9th to 16th

Here is the list of animes that appear on your favorite sites for the first time:

November 11: Bob Morane (DNA). The adventurer against every warrior! Indeed, it is indeed him. Bob Morane, martial arts expert and adventurer, fights against all mad scientists he meets, but also against demonic beings and tyrants of all kinds. Accompanied by Bill Ballantine and the journalist Sophia Paramount, he is undoubtedly the real hero of all time.

Here is the list of the best animes that have already debuted and will feature new episodes:

November 9th: A3! – Episode 16 (Wakanim). November 9th: Detective Conan – Episode 986 Part Two (DNA). November 9: One Piece – Episode 948 (DNA) November 13: Fire Force – Episode 19 (Wakanim) November 14: The Day I Became a God – Episode 5 (Wakanim) November 14: The Gymnastics Samurai – Episode 5 (Wakanim). November 15: Boruto – Naruto Next Generations – Episode 174 (DNA) November 15: Digimon Adventure – Episode 23 (DNA / Crunchyroll).

Week of November 16-23

Here is the list of animes that appear on your favorite sites for the first time:

November 18th: Le Monde Perdu (ADN) November 19th: Clannad – After Story (ADN). Clannad After Story is the sequel to the Clannad series, but it does not contain the same story and ending as the film. We follow the adventures of Tomoya Okazaki and his friends. The main protagonist is still in a relationship with Nagisa Furukawa, but still lives with the latter. He soon thinks of no longer being a burden to her and her parents.

Here is the list of the best animes that have already debuted and will feature new episodes:

November 16: A3! – Episode 17 (Wakanim). November 20: Fire Force – Episode 19 (Wakanim) November 21: The Day I Became a God – Episode 6 (Wakanim) November 21: The Gymnastics Samurai – Episode 6 (Wakanim).

Week of November 23rd to 30th

Here is the list of animes that appear on your favorite sites for the first time:

November 25th: Onyx Equinox (Crunchyroll). This is an original creation by Crunchyroll that is eagerly awaited by fans of the genre. Here is the summary: “Izel, a young Aztec boy, is saved from death by the gods and is chosen as the“ advocate of humanity ”. He is suspicious and does not trust others, but still has to reveal the potential of humanity in a fantastic battle that will span the various Mesoamerican cultures “.

November 26: #PrettyCure Max Heart (DNA). Nagisa Misumi and Honoka Yukishiro regain power from Pretty Cure and are joined by a new member, Hikari Kujou. Together, the trio begins a new adventure to collect the Heartiels necessary to revive the Queen of Light.

November 27th: ME IF I REINCARNATE IN SLIME OAD # 5 (Crunchyroll). Horseshoe crabs and the S-class students have successfully completed their first exercise in the Freedom Academy’s annual outdoor training. You have joined the Guratol story mansion and are ready to begin the second exercise: exploring a cave. However, it seems that a monster is hiding among them …

Here is the list of the best animes that have already debuted and will feature new episodes:

November 23: A3! – Episode 18 (Wakanim). November 27th: Fire Force – Episode 20 (Wakanim) November 28th: ​​The Day I Became a God – Episode 7 (Wakanim) November 28th: ​​The Gymnastics Samurai – Episode 7 (Wakanim).

Bonuses: burn the witch and make her in the abyss

Burn the Witch is an anime released on Crunchyroll last month. However, if you missed it, you can still watch it. This work takes place twelve years after the Thousand-Year Blood War arc and two years after the final chapter of the Manga Bleach. Critics rave about this anime in which we follow the story of two witches who are used to dealing with many issues related to dragons in London between the real world and the reverse world. A disaster happens very slowly and history grabs us.

Made in Abyss is an anime that you can already find on Wakanim. Don’t be fooled by his drawings that make you think this anime is only for kids: it isn’t. Some scenes are of rare violence and the story is perfectly told. We follow in the footsteps of Rico, a young speleologist who meets Légu, a robot that comes from the bottom of the abyss. The Abyss in question hides many secrets, with levels that remind us of the most beautiful science fiction works. In the end, we end season 1 and regret that there are no more episodes. We are waiting with great impatience for season 2.