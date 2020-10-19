Discover all ranks of the Jedi Order

You know the Padawan, the Jedi Knights, and the Jedi Masters, but these are not the only ranks that exist within the Jedi Order. In fact there are six! Here are the explanations.

The 6 Jedi ranks explained

A few days ago we told you about the Star Wars book that revealed the connections between Snoke and Palpatine. This Star Wars Bible contains a lot of enriching information that can be used to expand your Star Wars culture. Inside, a part is dedicated to the Jedi Order and its various ranks. We know the Padawans, Jedi Knight and Jedi Master very well, especially thanks to Anakin, Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon, but there are actually 6 different ranks. We take stock.

Insider No. 1

These are young toddlers that we can see the potential of the Jedi in.

# 2 young padawan

These are children at the beginning of their Jedi initiation, they are divided into promotions and are taught in class with a Jedi master. As the students get older, they will be taken to the planet Ilum, rich in Kyber crystals, where they collect their crystals for their lightsabers. We can especially see the young Jedi when Anakin slaughters them in Revenge of the Sith.

# 3 Padawan

He is a juvenile Jedi that we associate with a Knight or Jedi Master to continue his training. He must then pass the Jedi exams to achieve the rank of knight. A difficult experience during training can be viewed as a Jedi ordeal. We recognize her by her famous little braid.

# 4 Jedi Knight

Status granted to a padawan who has successfully passed the Jedi trials. In Attack of the Clones, Obi-Wan still has knight status.

# 5 Jedi masters

He is a Jedi Knight who has trained and accompanied a Padawan to the rank of Jedi Knight and who has been granted Master’s status. It is not enough to have taught a padawan power, we must grant status. What Anakin doesn’t get in Revenge of the Sith.

# 6 Great Jedi Master

This is the status given to the oldest and wisest Jedi Masters. Most famous, of course, is Yoda.

You now know all of the ranks that exist within the Jedi Order. You now know where to position the various characters in the Star Wars saga.