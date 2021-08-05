Discount on this ultra-comfortable Bluetooth headset

Looking for a wireless headset with great audio quality and unparalleled comfort, here is a promotion for the Bose SoundLink II.

Bose SoundLink II: ultra comfortable

The Bose SoundLink II headphones are wireless via Bluetooth technology, which allows them to pair with any smartphone or tablet, but where the brand differs from the competition in terms of comfort is evident from the various tests. It has high density memory foam on the ear pads that wrap around your ears. It’s also on the arch to take some pressure off the top of your head.

As for the sound, the quality is indeed there with a deep and haunting sound, you will enjoy your movies and series to the fullest. For communication, the SoundLink II has a microphone that is coupled to a noise canceling device so that you can be perfectly heard.

Finally, in terms of autonomy, Bose announces no less than 15 hours of continuous reading on a single charge. It is also compatible with fast reloading and in just 15 minutes you will have 2 extra hours.

While it cost 229.99 euros, the latter offers a discount of 50 euros to 179.99 euros. And to change your smartphone, here is an offer for a model from Vivo.

Audio quality Very pleasant. Good battery life

