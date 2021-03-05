Discount on the ultra-slim Aukey USB 3.0 hub with 4 ports

The two or three connections on a computer are no longer sufficient between the mouse, telephone, hard drive and USB stick. To solve the problem, Aukey offers its USB 3.0 hub with 4 ports. This product is intended for laptops without a USB connection. Its particularly optimized design makes it compact and easy to transport. This little gem will greatly improve your daily life. In addition, the Aukey Hub USB 3.0 is currently available for less than 15 euros.

Aukey USB 3.0 hub: practical and useful

With the Aukey Hub USB 3.0 you can add 4 additional USB ports to your computer. This model is very easy to use and does not require any special software. All you have to do is plug it in. So you can easily connect four USB devices without installing a driver.

The Aukey Hub USB 3.0 also supports USB 2.0 and USB 1.1 as well as mice and keyboards. In addition, this model has been specially developed for an incredibly fast transfer speed. Up to 5 Gbit / s can be achieved via the USB 3.1 Gen 1 input. Thanks to this capacity, you can transfer HD movies in record time.

Its aluminum alloy case gives it a very elegant appearance. Aukey really focused on the details to deliver a great design with very high quality finishes. The reinforced cable withstands bending and stress. In addition, this small device with a width of 30 mm and a length of 98 mm weighs only 35 g. This allows it to be stored anywhere without any problems.

For the benefit of the user, the Aukey Hub USB 3.0 has double protection. As a result, it offers optimal security against electromagnetic interference and electrostatic discharge. The performance of all your devices is therefore guaranteed to be reliable and safe.

The Aukey 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub is delivered in a box with internal protection. You can get it for the modest sum of 11.99 euros instead of 15.99 euros, which is a 25% discount.

By the way, don’t forget that the great top smartphone Oppo Find X2 PRO is offered at a special price.

3 good reasons to buy it?

Easy expansion. High speed transmission. Wide compatibility

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.