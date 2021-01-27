Discount on the powerful Intel Core i7-9700K processor thanks to this promo code

If you’re looking for a powerful processor to add to your future setup, here’s a great deal on the Intel Core i7-9700K with a promo code.

Intel Core i7-9700K: a powerful processor

The Intel Core i7-9700K is a high-end processor with very good performance, an ideal choice if you work with software or are a gamer.

Here is the technical information of this CPU:

Base Frequency: 3.6 GHz Turbo Mode Frequency: 4.9 GHz Number of Cores: 8 Number of Threads: 8 Cache: 12 MbSocket: 1151

Regarding this good plan, it’s a boxed version, which means you included a cooler. Additionally, this processor is an unbridled version, so you can overclock it more easily because its multiplication coefficient is unlocked.

This offer is valid until January 31st. With the promo code JANVIER10, the Intel Core i7-9700K initially costs 259.90 euros instead of 327 euros. If you want a great M.2 NVMe SSD, we also have a great plan for the 1TB Western Digital Black.

Why succumb?

Core i7 Power Overclocked Processor Perfect for gaming

Affiliate links

