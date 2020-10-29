Discount on the Iiyama G-Master Black Hawk gaming monitor

If you are a gamer you know that the screen is also an important peripheral and that there is no way you should take anything. So now we have a great deal on Iiyama G-Master Black Hawk game screen for you.

A screen where you can get the most out of your games

The Iiyama G-Master Black Hawk is a non-curved gaming screen with a beautiful 27-inch diagonal and a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. In terms of response time, it takes 1 millisecond so you have a response screen in front of you.

In terms of flowability, the G-Master Black Hawk is equipped with AMD FreeSync technology. The display panel is automatically synchronized with the graphics card so you don’t have to tear or skip.

For the connection you have to calculate:

1 HDMI port 1 display port 1 VGA port 1 headphone jack 1 USB 3.0 port

The Iiyama G-Master Black Hawk costs around $ 200 on average, but it’s an exceptional $ 159 for a short time. So you don’t have to wait too long to take advantage of this offer. Otherwise, we have a good plan for a Samsung Galaxy S10 E Pack with speakers.

Why are you being tempted?

1ms response time Great PriceFreesync

