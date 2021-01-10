Discount on the excellent Xiaomi Watch Lite Connected Watch

Xiaomi recently announced the release of its latest Xiaomi Watch Lite Connected Watch. Did you know ? This model has 11 riding modes and is waterproof from 5 ATM to 50 m. In addition, it is currently available for less than 60 euros.

The Xiaomi Watch Lite Connected Watch is particularly characterized by its high resistance. This indicates up to 9 days of battery life, and that’s not all as the battery charges in just 2 hours.

The Xiaomi Watch Lite combines everything you need on a small 1.4-inch screen. It also supports automatic brightness adjustment. Yes, this watch has several features that will be useful to you, such as:

Activity tracker: pedometer, distance, calories; Sleep tracker: heart rate, sleep and wake up; Notifications: call, SMS, reminder; The 11 sport and GPS modes: route map on foot or by bike; Table of calories burned, heart rate, pace in real time, etc.

The Xiaomi Watch Lite Connected Watch comes with 1 Xiaomi charging cable that enables fast charging. Additionally, you can now get it for a modest $ 49.99 instead of $ 69.99. Note, by the way, that Apple’s AirPods Pro wireless earbuds are back on sale. Take your chance without further ado!

Has a unique IMEI number that protects you from fraudulent activity. GPS + GLONASS tracks all your journeys, your speed and measures every change in heart rate. Excellent price-performance ratio

