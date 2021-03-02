Discount on the excellent Philips headphones SHB3075BL / 00

Do you need a new, less bulky helmet? The design of the Philips headphones is particularly impressive. It belongs to a class that will take your breath away. Since it is a Bluetooth headset, this model is also particularly practical and comfortable. All at an incredibly attractive price, as these Philips SHB3075 / 00 headphones are available for less than 30 euros.

Philips SHB3075 / 00: a perfect blend of comfort and performance

The Philips SHB3075 / 00 is a wireless headset with Bluetooth 4.1 technology. Thanks to a frequency response of 19 to 21 Hz and an on-ear design, these headphones give you crystal-clear and powerful sound. In addition, this model has a closed acoustic system that isolates your music from external sounds.

In addition, the Philips SHB3575 / 00 headphones are specially designed to bring you unparalleled comfort. In fact, the shells and arch are adjustable so that the helmet has optimal support. Not to mention that the Philips SHB3575 / 00 headphones have a built-in remote control and microphone that allow for smooth call management.

The Philips SHB3075 / 00 headset comes with a USB cable and a quick start guide. All for the modest sum of € 29.99 instead of € 49.99, a reduction of 40%. (The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 wireless gaming headset is now also available at a special price, a real bargain for gamers.)

3 good reasons to fall in love with this helmet?

Its autonomy of 12 hours Additional function: iPhone and GSM control Maximum input power: 40 W.

