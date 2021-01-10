Discount on the brand new 58-inch Philips LED TV The One 58 PUS 8505

Do you need a new, more efficient TV? This brand new The One 58 PUS 8505 TV from Phillips incorporates various technologies in its software that will make your viewing fluid and impressive. This very new and at the same time very powerful model is available for less than 700 €.

Phillips The One 58 PUS 8505: The perfect screen for movie fans

The One 58 PUS 8505 from Philips is a 58-inch television with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and an Ultra HD 4K LED. For image processing, Philips has Ambilight technology, which creates fascinating lighting. In terms of sound, this model uses Dolby Vision and Atmos technology, which ensures perfect “cinema surround”. With this refinement of the audio and video format, Philips gives you the opportunity to have HDR content worthy of real cinema.

The Google Assistant is built right into the Philips 58-inch LED TV, which allows you to use the voice control function of your TV. This feature allows you to turn your TV on and off and change channels without having to get up. This Philips Smart TV is compatible with all other devices connected to the Google Assistant, such as: E.g .: Alexa or Amazon Echo.

The 58-inch LED TV box Phillips The One 58 PUS 8505 consists of a remote control, a power cord, a table stand and 2 AAA batteries. Everything is available for only € 669.00. To get the most out of your new TV, equip it with these 2 Philips E27 Hue White & Colors lightbulbs, currently available at a discounted price. It will make a perfect combination for your living room.

3 good reasons to fall for it?

Has a P5 Perfect Picture Engine Powerful Quad Core processor Sound output power (20 W)

