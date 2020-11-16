Discount on the amazing Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Lite portable wireless speaker

There are a variety of portable wireless speakers out there, but not all are created equal! The Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Lite is excellent in terms of audio quality and battery life.

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Lite: Pure 360-degree sound

With the Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Lite, you no longer have to try and place it correctly to enjoy it, as it offers 360-degree sound. So you don’t have to be pointing in the right direction.

It offers powerful bass for an explosive sound! In addition, it is connected through its application to update it or customize it as you like. In addition, you should know that you can take it anywhere as it is IPX7 certified. This means that it is not afraid of water up to 1 meter deep for 30 minutes. . It is also very robust as it is not afraid of falls! This doesn’t mean you have to play rugby with it!

In terms of autonomy, it can last 15 hours non-stop on a single charge and is also compatible with fast charging through its micro USB port.

It is compatible with the multipoint connection, so several of you can connect via bluetooth up to a theoretical distance of 30 meters.

While the recommended price was 139 euros, it’s currently only 59 euros! Otherwise we also have a Bose mini speaker on offer.

Why are you being seduced?

Audio qualityValue for moneyRobust

