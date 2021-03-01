Discount for the powerful Ballistix BL2K16G32C16U4BL PC RAM

If you’re looking for more powerful gaming RAM for your PC, Crucial Ballistix memory is ideal for laptop gamers and performance enthusiasts. With this product you can ensure unforgettable victories. In addition, this model is available for less than € 200.

Ballistix BL2K16G32C16U4BL: for an impressive gaming experience

Crucial Ballistix is ​​a PC memory kit that consists of two bars of 16 GB each with a total memory of 32 GB. With XMP 2.0 support and preset profiles, this device is perfect for high-level overclocking. In addition, you can customize the color scheme of your device with 16 RGB LEDs in 8 zones on each Crucial Ballistix RGB module.

Crucial Ballistix works with AMD and Intel to optimize memory performance. In addition, the heat sink enables maximum heat dissipation.

Ballistix RAM memory is perfect for gamers and thrill seekers. Today it is offered to you with an excellent price-performance ratio. You can get it for € 179.99 instead of € 252.94, a saving of € 72.

Speed: 3200 MHz Technology: DDR4 SDRAM Latency: CL16

