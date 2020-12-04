Discount for the AOC gaming monitor with its refresh rate of 144 Hz

If you want a gaming monitor, here is a great promotion that you should enjoy. This is AOC brand G2490VXA with interesting specifications.

AOC G2490VXA: a 144 Hz gaming monitor

The AOC G2490VXA has a 24-inch diagonal with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The best part is that it has a refresh rate of 144 Hz with a response time of less than 1 ms. They have a fluid and responsive display with AMD FreeSync technology that prevents tearing and skipping images by synchronizing the screen with the graphics card.

In terms of connectivity, we have:

1 HMDI connector, 1 DisplayPort 1.2 connector, 1 3.5mm headphone connector

On the functional side, it has the shadow controls that allow you to brighten up dark areas of the game so as not to be surprised.

The AOC G2490VXA is a very good screen that will satisfy demanding gamers, but also those who want to invest in gaming equipment. The price is currently 134 euros, 235 euros, which corresponds to a saving of almost 100 euros compared to the starting price. Otherwise we also have an Alienware 240 Hz in good plan.

Why are you being seduced?

Shadow Control functionality 144 Hz rate and 1 ms latency Incredible price-performance ratio

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.