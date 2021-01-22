Discount for sales on the very good Realme 7 Pro smartphone

If you want to switch your smartphone, now may be the right time to sell. We offer you the very good Realme 7 Pro.

Realme 7 Pro: a phone that has it all

The Realme brand was hit hard in 2020 and needs to be followed closely in 2021! Today we offer you a nice promotion for the Realme 7 Pro model.

This smartphone has a 6.4-inch Super Amoled screen with a Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and an always-on display function so that the time and other information can be displayed. on a very small part of the screen even when it is turned off.

Under the hood we have a nice technical sheet:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G graphics chip: Adreno 618 RAM: 8 GB Storage: 128 GB expandable via microSD card

For the photo part, it is also very interesting with a quadruple sensor module:

64 megapixels, wide angle 8 megapixels, ultra wide angle 2 megapixels, macro 2 megapixels, depth of field

As for the front, Realme gave it everything with a 32 megapixel sensor.

In terms of autonomy, the 7 Pro has a 4500 mAh battery that is compatible with 65W fast charging, like the OnePlus 8T. 100% in just 34 minutes, it’s a dream!

For the price, 299 euros count for sale when it was 329 euros. And to listen to your playlist, here is another promo for a powerful speaker.

Why succumb?

Excellent screen Ultra-fast loading! Versatile data sheet

