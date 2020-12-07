Discharge Inks In Textile Industry Market 2020 To 2027 Anticipated To Experience Extraordinary Growth During Forecast Period | Tiflex, MagnaColours, Virus, Suyog Colourtex

Global discharge inks in textile industry market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 187,242.61 thousand by 2027. Growing fashion industry in the U.S. is driving factor for the market growth.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report are :

Tiflex, MagnaColours, Virus, Suyog Colourtex, Feteks Kimya San. Tic. Şti, Pon Pure Chemicals Group, Chemical Consultants , Inknovators, Inkuin, MICI, Indoflex, Eptanova S.R.L., Fujifilm Corporation, PolyOne Corporation.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia) Market Size and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume

North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada) Market Size and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.) Market Size and/or Volume

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa) Market Size and/or Volume

Global Discharge Inks in Textile Industry Market Scope and Market Size

Discharge inks in textile industry market is segmented on the basis of process type, discharge type and application. The growth among segments helps you to analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of process type, the market is segmented into analog screen printing and analog rotary printing. Analog rotary printing will dominate the market globally since it is the most prominent technology used in discharge ink printing and offer lighter shades to the fabrics.

On the basis of discharge type, the market is segmented into dye discharge, direct discharge and others. The dye discharge will dominate the market globally since the process of dye discharge offers better shades to the cloth fabrics without dispersion of the color at the unwanted spaces in a fabric.

On the basis of application, discharge inks in textile industry market is segmented into intake manifolds, oil pan housings, structural parts, chassis parts, cylinder heads, engine blocks, transmissions, wheels & brakes, heat transfers and others. Wheels & brakes is dominating the market globally as they are very cheap and does not require continuous maintenance because the wheels and brakes which are made through the discharge inks in textile industry market process have the better corrosion resistance as compared to other parts of the vehicles.

