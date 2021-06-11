Disc Brake Market forecast to 2026: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2026

Global Disc Brake Market is valued approximately at USD 11.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.50% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Disc Brakes are preferred over drum or other brakes by both manufacturers as well as customers due to their properties like heat dissipation, requires less cooling time, offer great stopping power, ability of non-failure even if the surface is wet and much finer control. Also, these brakes are easy to clean and require less maintenance. Further, disc brakes are used in all types of vehicles be it lighter or heavier, passenger or commercial. Additionally, the increase in the population and so the demand for two-wheelers, personal cars and commercial vehicles are the major drivers in the market growth. As per WHO, population across the world is increasing at the rate of 1.05% per year in 2019 and so does the market of two-wheelers is expected to grow, approximately to surpass $125 Billion by 2024.Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, the automobile industry has observed worst quarter since 2008 global financial crisis, both the supply and demand have been affected drastically leading to affect Global Disc Brake Market as well.

A large number of automakers in China, UK, US, India and many more countries have suspended the plant operations which lead to disruption in their productions and hampered customer demand. There is an increase in demand of the safety norms, features and technologies in braking systems that supports the market growth. Moreover, strict government regulation in countries mostly developed once like China, US strongly push the growth of the market. Due to sudden force applied on the vehicle, disc brakes create a sound at times and due to friction and less maintenance this sound tends to increase restraining the growth of the market.

The regional analysis of global Disc Brake market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growth in demand of the vehicles in countries like China, India and South Asia. The increase in net income in this region and hence the urge to own a car leads to the market growth. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Brembo S.p.A. (Italy)

EBC Brakes (UK)

Galfer (US)

Robert Bosch (Germany)

Akebono Brake Industry (Japan)

Wagner Brake (Germany)

Wilwood Engineering (US)

NAKAMOTO SOFTECH PRIVATE LIMITED (Taiwan)

ACDelco (US)

Ferodo (UK)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Fixed Caliper

Floating Caliper

Sliding Caliper

By Application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Disc Brake Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors