Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market : Strategies and Insight Driven Transformation 2021-2027 | IBM Corporation, iLand Internet Solutions Corporation, Recovery Point Systems

The global DRaaS Market size is expected to grow from USD XX billion in 2020 to USD 14.6 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.3% during the forecast period.

Latest added Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market research study by MarketDigits offers detailed product outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that is accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is sharping its presence and some of the key players in the study are IBM Corporation, iLand Internet Solutions Corporation, Recovery Point Systems Inc., Bluelock LLC. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative Market data collected and validated majorly through primary data and secondary sources.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/disaster-recovery-as-a-service-draas-market/sample

This report studies the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on ”Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market, By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), Service-Type (Backup and Recovery, Data Protection, Real-time Replication), Service-Provider (Telecom and Communication Service Providers, Managed Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers), Industry Vertical (Telecommunication and ITES, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2027″. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2018-2020), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2018-2020) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Grab Complete Details with TOC @ https://marketdigits.com/disaster-recovery-as-a-service-draas-market/toc

The DRaaS market will continue to grow post-COVID-19 as more enterprises across the globe plan to migrate its IT infrastrutcre to cloud, boost business continuity, and improvise IT operations. While technology spending in APAC has increased, the setback due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic is imminent.

COVID-19 Impact DRaaS Market

Many of the enterprises across verticals have adopted the work from home model to safeguard employee well-being and maintain operational efficiency, surging the demand for cloud based solutions. As more enterprises would turn to advance its IT infrastructure with the help of cloud based solutions, the demand for DRaaS solutions will continue to grow. Moreover, enterprises as well as SMEs are keen on enhancing the bisness continity to sustain in the industry amidst lockdown

Below are a few instances:

In May 2020, Microsoft announced Microsoft Cloud for healthcare to tackle COVID-19 challenges. Microsoft introduced industry-specific cloud offerings for healthcare organizations, improved workflow efficiency, and streamlined interactions. Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, include data analytics for both structured and unstructured data.

In April 2020, VMware launched vRealize Operations Cloud vRealize Operations Cloud is a unified operations platform to manage VMware Cloud and multi-clouds. It will offer benefits such as reducing unplanned downtime, lowering costs, delivering faster time to value, and mitigating risks.

DRaaS market Dynamics

Drivers: Rise in the adoption of cloud due to Covid 19

COVID-19 has globally changed the dynamics of business operations. Though the COVID-19 outbreak has thrown light on weaknesses in business models across sectors, it has offered several opportunities to DRaaS vendors to expand their business across enterprises as the adoption of cloud has increased in lockdown caused due to COVID-19. Amidst lockdown, many companies are reducing their IT spending in 2020. They are strategically reconsidering their Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) spending. According to one of the primary respondents, companies are showing a keen interest in investing in CAPEX models if they are persistently needed; otherwise, they are opting for Operating Expenditure (OPEX) models. To achieve these strategies and avoid capital spending in these difficult financial times, organizations are moving to public cloud for backup and DRaaS

Restraints: Reluctance of enterprises towards the adoption of cloud-based DR over traditional methods

Though many enterprises are aware and ready to adopt disaster recovery as a part of their business continuity plan, it is still one of the most overlooked responsibilities in IT departments across the globe. It is unfortunate that though there are alternate solutions available in the market, enterprises are reluctant to use these solutions. These solutions can provide organizations with complete disaster recovery capabilities to enhance disaster recovery and improve business continuity with enhanced IT. Enterprises are reluctant to adopt the latest technologies. It is the biggest barrier for solution vendors for a long period of time. The key reasons behind the reluctance of enterprises to adopt cloud and cloud-based disaster recovery include security concerns, unawareness, myths about technology and pricing models, and stubborn beliefs to continue with legacy systems and traditional disaster recovery methods. Cloud environments are not trusted by organizations as they are vulnerable to attacks. These issues are hurdles in vendors’ way to educate customers on the potential business benefits of well-designed and tailored DRaaS solutions. According to a survey conducted by one of the prominent players in the DRaaS market, Infrascale, 80% of respondents are keen to utilize traditional methods and old technologies for disaster recovery and do not leverage cloud. Though the scenario is changing over a period, vendors are still facing issues in convincing customers to adopt DRaaS, especially in specific countries in APAC and Latin America, according to primary respondents.

Challenges: Difficulty in achieving security and compliance in cloud environments

Though DRaaS solutions are adopted at a rapid pace by large enterprises as well as SMEs, apart from cost concerns, security is one of the biggest challenges faced by DRaaS providers and customers. It is very important for businesses to provide DR sites an equal or higher level of security than primary sites. Maintaining and demonstrating compliance can be more difficult through cloud environments as businesses have to work with multiple providers and different service-level agreements. Enterprises are very sensitive when it comes to data storage on cloud-based platforms. Any disruption to data would have a significant effect on business. Due to this, many enterprises are reluctant to use DRaaS but now they are aware and proactively adopting DRaaS provided vendors offer multilayer cybersecurity with complete testing and auditing services. DRaaS solution vendors must assure their customers that DRaaS make sense from a security perspective, along with reduced downtime and recovery costs.

Opportunities: Emergence of AI and ML in DRaaS solutions to strengthen the DR strategies of enterprises

Software solution vendors have been investigating the development of innovative solutions that are backed up with cutting-edge technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). The adoption of AI is noticeably increased over a period, and the technology delivers meaningful values to customers and helps solution vendors increase revenue. Incorporating AI in DRaaS can provide several benefits in protecting and recovering data. As data is the primary asset of any business, organizations cannot afford data losses and proactively invest in robust recovery strategies. DR and business continuity strategies ensure data protection from the different types of uncertain data incidents.

DRaaS vendors can leverage AI for several purposes, including the following:

To predict potential outcomes: AI can enable vendors to design DRaaS for better and more accurately examining data sets to assess potential threats.

To protect data in an enhanced way: AI-enhanced plans can help strategists draft better plans for disaster recovery by using enhanced techniques, such as ‘business impact analysis’ and ‘risk assessment.’

To automate the disaster recovery process: AI can be used to automate and control various parts of disaster recovery and business continuity plans. It can help in preventing issues from arising and adapting to new data to make its predictive analysis effective.

To enhance incident response actions: AI can speedily analyze reasons behind cyber-attacks and can be programmed to initiate auto-recovery actions.

AI in DRaaS would enable vendors to offer enhanced DR and strengthen DR strategies of enterprises. Larger enterprises, which cannot afford data loss and downtime, can think of powering back their DR strategies with AI.

DRaaS Market Ecosystem

Based on service type, the backup and restore segment to be a larger contributor to the DRaaS market growth during the forecast period

Backup is the process of copying data in cloud computing environments. It enables the retrieval of duplicate sets in case of data loss during downtime or failures, such as power outages, human errors, and natural catastrophes. Restore refers to the restoration of deleted or damaged files from storage media in the event of disasters. The data restore process refers to the state of the recovery of specific data that becomes inaccessible because of logical or physical damages to targeted storage devices. The need for backup is increasing among businesses due to the rising amount of data. Backup offers various benefits to enterprises, including increased agility, data retention, lower costs, faster deployments, and improved data protection. It provides cost-effective, automated, reliable, secure, and scalable solutions. These solutions ensure business continuity in the event of disasters. Enterprises with low budgets can outsource their data and applications to DRaaS vendors who provide specialized backup and restore services, and help enterprises reduce their CAPEX and OPEX.

Based on deployment model, the public cloud segment to be a larger contributor to the DRaaS market growth during the forecast period

The public cloud deployment model is based on the cloud computing model, which helps service providers build applications and offer them to the public over the internet. Public cloud services are offered free and based on pay-per-usage models, depending on the requirements of end users. The public cloud deployment model is used for web servers or system architectures, wherein security and compliance are not major issues. Public cloud offers ease of access and faster deployments. These factors contribute to the high adoption of DR services. The public cloud deployment model offers various enterprise benefits, including scalability, reliability, flexibility, and remote location access. In public cloud, services can be accessed by multiple clients as they share the same infrastructure. However, the major concern about this deployment model is data security, due to which many companies are moving toward private and hybrid cloud deployment models for securely recovering their data.

Middle East and Africa (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

In MEA, the demand for DRaaS solutions is on the rise due to low costs and greater agility. With the implementation of advanced technologies, MEA is expected to grow considerably, resulting in better opportunities for service providers. Improved business functioning and reduced operational expenses are the major drivers for the significant adoption of DRaaS solutions in this region. However, the lack of technical expertise acts as a barrier to the adoption of cloud management solutions and services. Some of the key players in this region are IBM, HPE, Oracle, and Cisco.

The DRaaS market is dominated by companies such as Microsoft (US), IBM (US), VMware (US), iland (US), Recovery Point (US), Sungard Availability Services (US), InterVision (US), AWS (US), TierPoint (US), Infrascale (US), Acronis (Switzerland), Axcient (US), BIOS Middle East (UAE), C&W Communications (UK) Carbonite (US), Daisy (UK), Databarracks (UK), Datto (US), Evolve IP (US), Expedient (US), Flexential (US), Geminare (Canada), NTT (Japan), Quorum (US), SorageCraft (US), Unitrends (US), RackWare (US), Druva (US), Aptum (US), DARZ (Germany), Zettagrid (Australia), and PhoenixNAP (US). These vendors have a large customer base and strong geographic footprint along with organized distribution channels, which helps them to increase revenues.

Scope of Report

This research report categorizes the DRaaS market to forecast revenue and analyze trends in each of the following submarkets:

Based on the service type:

Real-time Replication

Backup and Restore

Data Protection

Based on the Deployment Model:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Based on organization size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Based on verticals:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications

IT and ITeS

Government and Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others (education, travel and hospitality, and transportation and logistics)

Based on regions:

North America US Canada

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

APAC China Japan Australia Rest of APAC

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In May 2020, Microsoft launched Back2Business Solution Boxes for SMBs in India. The new solution intends to enable Indian SMBs to maintain business continuity during COVID-19 and continue cloud adoption. It also aims at solving challenges faced by SMBs during work from home.

Enquiry before Buying

Is the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service market research conducted by MARKETDIGITS?

Yes, the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service report has been compiled by expert analysts of MARKETDIGITS through a combination of primary and secondary research. To know more about how the research was conducted, you can speak to the research analyst

What research methodology is followed by MARKETDIGITS?

MARKETDIGITS follows a methodology that encompasses the demand side assessment of the market, and triangulates the same through a supply side analysis. This methodology is based on use of standard market structure, methods and definitions.

Who are the respondents for primary research?

MARKETDIGITS speaks to stakeholders across the spectrum, including C-level executives, distributors, product manufacturers, industry experts. For a full list of primary respondents, please reach out to us.

What are the sources of secondary research?

MARKETDIGITS conducts extensive secondary research through proprietary databases, paid databases, and information available in the public domain. We refer to industry associations, company press releases, annual reports, investor presentations, and research papers. More information about desk research is available upon request.

Is a sample of this report available for evaluation?

Yes, you can request a sample and it will be sent to you through an email.

How can I buy this report?

MARKETDIGITS provides a secure online payment system to buy report seamlessly. You can buy the report securely and safely.