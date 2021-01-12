Disaster Recovery As A Service Market 2020-2027 | IBM, Microsoft, Sungard Availability Services, iland, Infrascale Bluelock

The research and analysis conducted in Disaster Recovery As A Service Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Disaster Recovery As A Service industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Disaster Recovery As A Service Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global disaster recovery-as-a-service market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 38.16% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing adoption of hybrid OR and rising trend of managed service.

Market Definition: Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market

Disaster recovery-as-a-service is a type of a cloud computing whose main function is to use different cloud resources so that they can protect the data and applications from disturbance that is caused by any disaster. It is the part of the business continuity plan or disaster recovery plan. It helps the organization to continue their work, whenever the primary system is sent for repairing. It can also replicate applications and infrastructure so that they can easily operate the business. They are widely used in industries such as media and entertainment, telecommunication, healthcare, government, financial and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness about the greater flexibility and automation capabilities of disaster recovery-as-a-service is driving market growth

Rising focus on automated change management will also propel market growth

Its ability to decrease operational cost and fast data recovery is driving the growth of the market

Growing adoption of virtualization will also accelerate the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increasing complexity associated with the deployment and setting term will restrain the market growth

Dearth of compliance and security will also hamper the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market

By Service Type

o Backup and Recovery

o Real-Time Replication

o Data Protection

o Professional Services

o Training, Education, and Consulting

o Support and Maintenance

By Service Provider

o Cloud Service Providers

o Managed Service Providers

o Telecommunications Service Providers

o Others

By Organization

o Small and Medium Enterprises

o Large Enterprises

By Deployment Model

o Public Cloud

o Private Cloud

o Hybrid Cloud

By Vertical

o Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

o Consumer Goods and Retail

o Government and Public Sector

o Healthcare and Life Sciences

o Manufacturing

o Media and Entertainment

o Telecommunication and ITES

o Others

By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o U.K.

o France

o Spain

o Netherlands

o Belgium

o Switzerland

o Turkey

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Thailand

o Indonesia

o Philippines

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Egypt

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, InterVision announced the acquisition of Bluelock so that they can expand their disaster recovery as a service and infrastructure as a service portfolio. This acquisition will help the company to meet the rising needs and demands of their customers and will also improve their business outcomes. This will also strengthen the position of the company in the market

In December 2017, Green House Data announced that they have acquired Assuritive. They will be using Assuritive IP across DRaaS, so that they can improve the performance, decrease cost & enhance the capacity of the DR deployment with an intention of serving better solutions to their customers. This acquisition will help the company to stay competitive in the market and with the introduction of new technologies, they can expand their portfolio

Competitive Analysis

Global disaster recovery-as-a-service market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of disaster recovery-as-a-service market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global disaster recovery-as-a-service market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Sungard Availability Services, iland, Infrascale Inc., Bluelock, Quinstreet Inc., NTT Communications Ltd., , Amazon Web Services, Inc., Acronis International GmbH, TierPoint, LLC, Geminare, Recovery Point., C&W Business, Expedient, BIOS Middle East Group, Veeam Software, Internap Corporation, Internet Solutions, Fine Telecommunications, Inc., Vmoksha Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Softcat plc, Volta and others.

The Disaster Recovery As A Service market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Disaster Recovery As A Service market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Disaster Recovery As A Service market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Disaster Recovery As A Service market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Disaster Recovery As A Service. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2021

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Disaster Recovery As A Service market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Disaster Recovery As A Service market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Disaster Recovery As A Service market by offline distribution channel

Global Disaster Recovery As A Service market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Disaster Recovery As A Service market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed Disaster Recovery As A Service market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed Disaster Recovery As A Service market in Americas

Licensed Disaster Recovery As A Service market in EMEA

Licensed Disaster Recovery As A Service market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

