Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Report 2021: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Top Companies, Investment, Growth, Innovation and Forecast 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026 the global disaster recovery as a service market to grow at a CAGR of 18.40% during 2021-2026. Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) is a third-party cloud computing and backup service model. It helps in recovering data centers and virtual servers in case of a natural or man-made disaster. The backup is usually made on public, private, or hybrid cloud storage. DRaaS finds extensive applications across diverse industries as it protects confidential information and ensures smoother business operations by reducing downtime and disruptions.

Market Trends

Rapid digitization, along with the rising adoption of cloud-based services across various sectors, has augmented the global market for DRaaS. Furthermore, the increasing traction of DRaaS for mitigating the need for secondary recovery tools further propels the service demand. The growing penetration of DRaaS to escalate the data recovery process with minimal complexities is also bolstering the market growth. Additionally, the rising awareness towards the recovery benefits of DRaaS has propagated its utilization across small- and medium-sized enterprises. Moreover, several technological advancements, such as the advent of intelligent data replication, automated testing and virtual machine inventory, are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the growing incidences of cyber-attacks and extensive R&D activities across the globe are expected to burgeon the demand for DRaaS in the coming years.

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global disaster recovery as a service market.

Some of these key players include:

Amazon Web Services

Bluelock LLC

C and W Business Ltd

Geminare Incorporated

IBM Corporation

iLand Internet Solutions Corporation

Infrascale Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Recovery Point Systems Inc.

Sungard Availability Services LP

TierPoint LLC

The report has segmented the market on the basis of service type, service provider, deployment model, end-user and region.

Breakup by Service Type:

Backup and Recovery Services

Real-time Replication Services

Data Protection Services

Professional Services Training, Education, and Consulting Services Support and Maintenance Services



Breakup by Service Provider:

Cloud Service Providers

Managed Service Providers

Telecom and Communication Service Providers

Others

Breakup by Deployment Model:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Breakup by End-User:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

IT

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Other

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

