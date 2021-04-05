Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market 2021 – Industry Scenario, Strategies, Growth Factors And Forecast 2025

Disaster recovery as a Service, also known as DRaaS, is a cloud-based service which protects companies from losing their critical data at the time of an eventuality. It is a process in which physical or virtual servers are hosted and replicated by an outside entity in order to provide backup process, where functions of a system are assumed by secondary system components as primary components become inaccessible, in the case of any hazard. Disaster Recovery as a Service strives to reduce downtime as well as any disruptions caused to the client, customers and other stakeholders of a business in the event of disasters. Disaster Recovery Services solutions provide more than data recovery protection services as they can replicate various infrastructures and applications of business processes in the organization and ensure optimum continuity of operations of a business. DRaas, for data recovery, can be employed in every organization whether it is small, medium or large without having any requirement of necessary expertise to configure and monitor a disaster recovery plan.

NOTE: Our report highlights the major issues and hazards that companies might come across due to the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19.

Market players have been discussed and profiles of leading players including Top Key Companies:

Veeam Software

Bluelock Privacy

Zerto

Windstream Communications

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Verizon

Sungard Availability Services

Infrascale Inc.

IBM

Dell

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the top opportunities and trends that are currently ruling the market?

What are the drivers that are shaping the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market?

What are the opportunities and challenges for the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market created by the outbreak of the Covid-19?

What are the segments of the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market that are included in the report?

What are the regional developments prominent?

The Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market is also characterized by a highly complex value chain involving product manufacturers, material suppliers, technology developers, and manufacturing equipment developers. Partnerships between research organizations and the industry players help in streamlining the path from the lab to commercialization. In order to also leverage the first mover benefit, companies need to collaborate with each other so as to develop products and technologies that are unique, innovative and cost effective.

The report includes the region-wise segmentation North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) of the market. In the regional segmentation, the regions dominating the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market are included along with the regions where the growth of the market is slow.

By the product type, the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market is primarily split into 2020-2025:

Premises-to-Cloud

Cloud-to-Cloud

By the end-users/application, the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market report covers the following segments 2020-2025:

Government

Retail

Communication and Technology

Healthcare

BFSI

Manufacturing

Others

Conclusively, this report is a one stop reference point for the industrial stakeholders to get Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market forecast of till 2025. This report helps to know the estimated market size, market status, future development, growth opportunity, challenges, and growth drivers of by analyzing the historical overall data of the considered market segments.

