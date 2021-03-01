“Disappointing”: Only $ 1.7 Billion for Yemen | Free press

The humanitarian situation in Yemen, a country of civil war, has been dire for years. A UN donors conference urged for donations – to no avail.

Geneva / Sanaa (dpa) – This year’s UN Donors Conference for Yemen raised only about $ 1.7 billion ($ 1.4 billion) in donations, which is less than half of the amount needed. The result was “disappointing,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

The amount is less than at the donors’ conference last year and a billion dollars less than in 2019. The UN needs about 3.85 billion dollars this year for emergency aid in the civil war country.

In the face of impending famine and millions of victims of the conflict, Guterres urgently asked for donations. “The humanitarian situation in Yemen has never been worse,” he said at the start of the online conference. Nonetheless, donations fell last year – with “brutal” consequences. Organizations providing water, food and medical assistance should have reduced or stopped their work. “Reducing aid money is a death sentence,” said Guterres.

Saudi Arabia, which fights the Houthi rebels with allies in Yemen, pledged $ 430 million and the United Arab Emirates, Riyadh’s main ally, pledged $ 230 million. The European Commission has pledged 95 million euros. Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas pledged another 200 million euros for Germany.

Children in particular suffer from the conflict. “Childhood in Yemen is a special kind of hell,” said Guterres. Almost half of all children under the age of five are at risk of acute malnutrition. Without prompt medical treatment, 400,000 people could die. “The war is devouring an entire generation,” said the UN Secretary-General. In total, 16 of the 29 million inhabitants need food aid.

In Yemen, a military alliance led by Saudi Arabia has been fighting with the government against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels for nearly six years. They control large parts of the north and dominate almost all areas of public life there.

