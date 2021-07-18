Director Kate Herron provides food for thought for season 2

Loki, it’s over! Based on Tom Hiddleston’s character of the same name, the miniseries will only last six episodes but ended in style, and it is obviously necessary to watch at least the final episode to understand what will happen to the Timeline, though only for the next upcoming films. Surprisingly, it looks like there’s going to be a second season in Loki that wasn’t one-of-a-kind. And the director is talking to us today about her expectations.

Loki season 2: many questions

Director Kate Herron spoke to Variety. She had already confirmed that she won’t be directing Loki’s second season. Even so, she claims she still has lots of ideas about what she would like to see, the god of malice in season 2, as well as the other characters on the show. At the moment the director asks a lot of questions and gives pointers on what should happen in season 2:

Loki and Sylvie? He is in a completely different reality. What will happen to him? How will he come back? Or is he coming back? And where is Sylvie? Is she still in the citadel? And the multiverse of everything. What the hell is going to happen ?! Season 2 has to answer these questions! Sylvie is driven by pain and vengeance and anger, and our Loki has gotten over it, now he’s on a completely different path, and he has obviously done a lot of self-reflection and self-healing through his therapy with Mobius. He is stronger now than ever and understands that every time he betrayed, he has been betrayed in return.

As she clarified, Loki is in an alternate reality where TVA is ruled by Kang the Conqueror or one of its variants, as neither Moebius nor Hunter B-15 recognized him. As for Sylvie, it is not known what happened to her after killing Immortus, a variant of Kang perfectly embodied by Jonathan Majors. After ruining the sacred timeline, she surely needs to find meaning in her life or make up for her mistakes. If you want to find out more about the events of the last episode, you can find our article here.

Always a mysterious character

Still, there is one character who remains pretty mysterious about his intentions in the Loki series. Judge Ravonna Renslayer will certainly play an interesting role in the future as she has been robbed of her identity and seems to be spinning badly so far. She was also in search of the true keepers of time, but the reason for this is not yet known. But even after Sylvie’s revelations, she remains loyal to TVA. Kate Herron illustrates her love for the character in the rest of the interview:

I love her, Gugu (Mbatha-Raw, actress of Judge Ravonna Renslayer) always called her a housemaid which made me laugh but it’s totally true. She’s in the office, but that was before that hunter stepped in. She knows how to fight. Why ? How? “Or what? What will happen to him? The viewer needs to know more. I thought, “We shouldn’t see his memories.” She’s a character who thought she had power and realizes she doesn’t. It was really powerful to give him at least a little power in this scenario. Even as a fan, I’m like “Oh my God, who is she ?!”

Either way, there will be plenty to do in Loki’s second season, including buzzing for those who were excited about season one. If we follow the MCU’s pattern of romantic relationships, it is very likely that Sylvie will have to sacrifice herself at some point to save Loki, or vice versa. We won’t be targeting characters in the MCU as they recognize themselves. Anyway, we can’t wait to see Kang the Conqueror in action. If you don’t know him, we’ve reserved an article for him here.