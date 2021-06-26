Directed Energy Weapons Market Types, Applications, Products, Share, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2027 The investigative approach applied for the extensive analysis of the sale, gross margin and profit generated by the industry are presented through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images.

The report on the Directed Energy Weapons market employs both primary and secondary research to examine its import and export, demand and supply, consumption power, spending capacity and distribution channel worldwide. The report evaluates the market standing of key manufacturers and sheds light on the strategies they have adopted to stay competitive. The study also applies qualitative and quantitative methods to assess the annual and financial performance of the top vendors and insights from market leaders. Extensive coverage of the recent trends and developments including joint ventures, collaborations, investments, product launches and acquisitions and mergers constitute a substantial part of the research on the Directed Energy Weapons market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

Key players in the market The Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, L-3 Communications Ltd, Moog Inc, Thales Group, Saab AB, and Israel Aerospace Industries, among others.

Directed Energy Weapons Market Drivers

The increased requirement for the laser dazzlers, majorly in the regulations navy, and the legal impacts of directed energy weapons have resulted in the increase of the directed energy weapons market. Additionally, the requirement for precision has also added to the growth of the market. Rise in the defense spending by many nations as well as in technological advancements is estimated to give widespread opportunities for the major market players. Augmented investment in the defense sector, groundbreaking weaponry development, newer use cases in military missions, and the escalating adoption of directed energy weapons is further driving the market growth.

Directed Energy Weapons Market Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share due to the considerable funding for the research and development of the directed energy weapons, such as laser dazzlers, active denial systems, and others. Significant investments are made by the countries such as Australia, India, South Korea and, China.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2020, Applied Technology Associates (ATA) revealed a contract for developing a target acquisition & tracking platform for the installation on a Stryker military ground vehicle being a part of U.S. Army initiative in order to increase the protection of the soldiers using laser weapon systems.

The defense exhibits a higher count of usage and investment in the ongoing research & development of directed energy weapons (DEW). The growing interest in countering the weaponry actions & drones or UAV information carriers sent from the rivals are broadening the market outreach. The Defense sub-segment in the application segment had 78.6% market share in the year 2019.

North America owing to its leading investment in the defense & homeland security budgets, especially in the United States, and higher development in the information technology & microelectronics industry, is expected to fuel regional market growth substantially.

Directed Energy Weapons Market Type of Weapons Systems Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Laser

Fiber Laser

Free Electron Laser

Solid-state Laser

Chemical Laser

High-Power Microwave (HPM)

High-Power Sonic (HPS)

Particle Beam

Directed Energy Weapons Market Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Defense

Homeland Security

Directed Energy Weapons Market End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Marine-based

Land Vehicles

Airborne

Gun Shot

Directed Energy Weapons Market Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Lethal

Non-lethal

Directed Energy Weapons Market Power Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Up To 100 KW

More Than 100KW

Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Up To 100 meters

More Than 100 Meters

Directed Energy Weapons Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Directed Energy Weapons market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Directed Energy Weapons market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Directed Energy Weapons market growth worldwide?

