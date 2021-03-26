Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market Research 2020 Report | Growth Forecast 2027

Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors.

Top Key Players Included in This Report: Xerox Holdings Corporation, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Mimaki Europe B.V, Xaar plc., Koenig & Bauer AG, Roland DG Corporation, HP Inc., Velox Ltd., Epson America, Inc., INX International Ink Co., LogoJET, Tonejet Limited Inc., ISIMAT GmbH Siebdruckmaschinen, Omso S.p.a, Engineered Printing Solutions, among other domestic and global players.

Direct-to-shape inkjet printers market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 5.18 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 6.50% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The growth of high quality printing solution is escalating the demand for the market.

Direct-to-shape inkjet printers use contemporary process which enables printing of different colored texts and images precisely onto objects such as folding cartons, drums, tubes, cans, bottles and others.

Direct-to-shape inkjet printers provide brands to meet consumer demand to transmute consumer designs which offers a variety of options is a crucial factor increasing the market growth, also have remarkable consistency, helps to interconnect with consumers, allows faster presses, apt option over conventional printing, eco-friendly nature of UV curable inks are major factor among others driving the direct-to-shape inkjet printers smoothly. On the other hand, augment product appeal and brand visibility will create further opportunities for direct-to-shape inkjet printers market in the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Conducts Overall DIRECT-TO-SHAPE INKJET PRINTERS Market Segmentation:

By Ink Type (Solvent-Based, Water-Based and UV Curable Inks),

Substrate Type (Plastic, Glass, Metal, Paper, Wood and Fabric),

Application Type (Bottles, Cans, Drums, Tubes, Folding Cartons, Bags and Trays),

End-Use (Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Chemicals, Industrial and Others)

The countries covered in the direct-to-shape inkjet printers market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is dominating direct-to-shape inkjet printers market due to highest penetration of advanced printing technologies and numerous numbers of players in the region

