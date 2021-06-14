Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Trend,Growth Rate, COVID-19 Impact |, Nike, Adidas, Lululemon Athletica, ANTA

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Direct to Customer(DTC) data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Direct to Customer(DTC) Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Direct to Customer(DTC) Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Direct to Customer(DTC) market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Direct to Customer(DTC) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:



, Nike, Adidas, Lululemon Athletica, ANTA, PERFECT DIARY, HomeFacialPro, Three Squirrels, Xiaomi, Allbirds, Brooklinen, IJOVO, Glossier, Away, Movado

Market Segment by Product Type:

Based Self-built Platform

Based Third-party Platform Direct to Customer(DTC)

Market Segment by Application:



Food & Beverage

Apparel Industry

Cosmetic

Daily Chemical Industry

Others Based on

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Direct to Customer(DTC) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Direct to Customer(DTC) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Direct to Customer(DTC) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Direct to Customer(DTC) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Direct to Customer(DTC) market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size Growth Rate by Propagation Channel: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Based Self-built Platform

1.2.3 Based Third-party Platform 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Food & Beverage

1.3.3 Apparel Industry

1.3.4 Cosmetic

1.3.5 Daily Chemical Industry

1.3.6 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Perspective (2016-2027) 2.2 Direct to Customer(DTC) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Direct to Customer(DTC) Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Direct to Customer(DTC) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027) 2.3 Direct to Customer(DTC) Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Trends

2.3.2 Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Direct to Customer(DTC) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Direct to Customer(DTC) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Direct to Customer(DTC) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021) 3.2 Global Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Direct to Customer(DTC) Revenue 3.4 Global Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Direct to Customer(DTC) Revenue in 2020 3.5 Direct to Customer(DTC) Key Players Head office and Area Served 3.6 Key Players Direct to Customer(DTC) Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Direct to Customer(DTC) Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Direct to Customer(DTC) Breakdown Data by Propagation Channel 4.1 Global Direct to Customer(DTC) Historic Market Size by Propagation Channel (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Direct to Customer(DTC) Forecasted Market Size by Propagation Channel (2022-2027) 5 Direct to Customer(DTC) Breakdown Data by Application 5.1 Global Direct to Customer(DTC) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Direct to Customer(DTC) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Propagation Channel

6.2.1 North America Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Propagation Channel (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Propagation Channel (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Propagation Channel (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Propagation Channel

7.2.1 Europe Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Propagation Channel (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Propagation Channel (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Propagation Channel (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia-Pacific Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Propagation Channel

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Propagation Channel (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Propagation Channel (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Propagation Channel (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia-Pacific Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia-Pacific Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Propagation Channel

9.2.1 Latin America Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Propagation Channel (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Propagation Channel (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Propagation Channel (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East & Africa Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Propagation Channel

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Propagation Channel (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Propagation Channel (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Propagation Channel (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East & Africa Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East & Africa Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Direct to Customer(DTC) Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Nike

11.1.1 Nike Company Details

11.1.2 Nike Business Overview

11.1.3 Nike Direct to Customer(DTC) Introduction

11.1.4 Nike Revenue in Direct to Customer(DTC) Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Nike Recent Development 11.2 Adidas

11.2.1 Adidas Company Details

11.2.2 Adidas Business Overview

11.2.3 Adidas Direct to Customer(DTC) Introduction

11.2.4 Adidas Revenue in Direct to Customer(DTC) Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Adidas Recent Development 11.3 Lululemon Athletica

11.3.1 Lululemon Athletica Company Details

11.3.2 Lululemon Athletica Business Overview

11.3.3 Lululemon Athletica Direct to Customer(DTC) Introduction

11.3.4 Lululemon Athletica Revenue in Direct to Customer(DTC) Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Lululemon Athletica Recent Development 11.4 ANTA

11.4.1 ANTA Company Details

11.4.2 ANTA Business Overview

11.4.3 ANTA Direct to Customer(DTC) Introduction

11.4.4 ANTA Revenue in Direct to Customer(DTC) Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 ANTA Recent Development 11.5 PERFECT DIARY

11.5.1 PERFECT DIARY Company Details

11.5.2 PERFECT DIARY Business Overview

11.5.3 PERFECT DIARY Direct to Customer(DTC) Introduction

11.5.4 PERFECT DIARY Revenue in Direct to Customer(DTC) Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 PERFECT DIARY Recent Development 11.6 HomeFacialPro

11.6.1 HomeFacialPro Company Details

11.6.2 HomeFacialPro Business Overview

11.6.3 HomeFacialPro Direct to Customer(DTC) Introduction

11.6.4 HomeFacialPro Revenue in Direct to Customer(DTC) Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 HomeFacialPro Recent Development 11.7 Three Squirrels

11.7.1 Three Squirrels Company Details

11.7.2 Three Squirrels Business Overview

11.7.3 Three Squirrels Direct to Customer(DTC) Introduction

11.7.4 Three Squirrels Revenue in Direct to Customer(DTC) Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Three Squirrels Recent Development 11.8 Xiaomi

11.8.1 Xiaomi Company Details

11.8.2 Xiaomi Business Overview

11.8.3 Xiaomi Direct to Customer(DTC) Introduction

11.8.4 Xiaomi Revenue in Direct to Customer(DTC) Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Xiaomi Recent Development 11.9 Allbirds

11.9.1 Allbirds Company Details

11.9.2 Allbirds Business Overview

11.9.3 Allbirds Direct to Customer(DTC) Introduction

11.9.4 Allbirds Revenue in Direct to Customer(DTC) Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Allbirds Recent Development 11.10 Brooklinen

11.10.1 Brooklinen Company Details

11.10.2 Brooklinen Business Overview

11.10.3 Brooklinen Direct to Customer(DTC) Introduction

11.10.4 Brooklinen Revenue in Direct to Customer(DTC) Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Brooklinen Recent Development 11.11 IJOVO

11.11.1 IJOVO Company Details

11.11.2 IJOVO Business Overview

11.11.3 IJOVO Direct to Customer(DTC) Introduction

11.11.4 IJOVO Revenue in Direct to Customer(DTC) Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 IJOVO Recent Development 11.12 Glossier

11.12.1 Glossier Company Details

11.12.2 Glossier Business Overview

11.12.3 Glossier Direct to Customer(DTC) Introduction

11.12.4 Glossier Revenue in Direct to Customer(DTC) Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Glossier Recent Development 11.13 Away

11.13.1 Away Company Details

11.13.2 Away Business Overview

11.13.3 Away Direct to Customer(DTC) Introduction

11.13.4 Away Revenue in Direct to Customer(DTC) Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Away Recent Development 11.14 Movado

11.14.1 Movado Company Details

11.14.2 Movado Business Overview

11.14.3 Movado Direct to Customer(DTC) Introduction

11.14.4 Movado Revenue in Direct to Customer(DTC) Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Movado Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

