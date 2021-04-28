Direct to Consumer Testing Market Insights, Latest Industry News, Manufactured by Companies| Shuwen Health Sciences, Canadian DNA Services, DNA Services of America

Global Direct to Consumer Testing Market

The Qualiket Research report titled Direct to Consumer Testing Market offers detailed information & overview about the prominent factors required to make well informed business decision. This is latest report which includes the definition, key applications of the product as well as the manufacturing technology employed for such production. The Direct to Consumer Testing Market report has been examined in detail to gain an understanding of the competitive landscape recent trends covered in the relevant industry. This report also covers the price margins of the product, with risk factors which are associated with manufacturers.

Global Direct to Consumer Testing Market valued at USD 1.2 Billion in 2019 which is expected to grow at around 13% CAGR during 2020 to 2027.

Direct to consumer testing is manufactured by companies and directly provided to consumer without involvement of healthcare third party provider. Direct to consumer testing kits are affordable than genetic testing kits obtained through a healthcare provider. Direct to consumer testing market is expected to show significant growth during this forecast period due to rise in burden of various diseases like cancer and cardiovascular system diseases. In addition to that, increase in demand for ancestry DNA testing is expected to show growth of global direct to consumer testing market during this forecast period. Furthermore, increase in innovative launch in product development and rise in portfolio by various key competitors will have positive impact on global direct to consumer testing market.

Increase in awareness about genetic testing among consumer is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global direct to consumer market growth. Furthermore, rise in prevalence of genetic diseases such as cancer, cystic fibrosis is expected to propel the global direct to consumer testing market growth.

North America is expected to have significant growth in global direct to consumer testing market due to increase in prevalence of genetic diseases treatments and preventions. Europe has the second largest market share due to approval activities of test kits is expected to boost the global direct to consumer testing market. Also, Asia pacific will have the significant growth in global direct to consumer testing market over the forecast period.

However, lack of awareness regarding genetic testing in undeveloped countries is major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global direct to consumer testing market. Furthermore, Also, insecurities about genetic privacy will affect the global direct to consumer testing market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Direct to Consumer Testing Market is segmented into test type such as Carrier Screening Tests, Genetic Health Risk (GHR) Tests, Pharmacogenetics Tests, Cancer Predisposition Tests, Low Risk General Wellness Tests, Ancestry Tests, Paternity Testing, and Cancer Susceptibility Tests, by technology type such as SNP-Chip Genotyping, Whole Genome Sequencing, Next-Generation Sequencing and Sanger Sequencing. Further, Global Direct to Consumer Testing Market is segmented into sample type such as Saliva Sample, and Blood Sample, by application such as Cancer Diagnosis, Cardiovascular Disease Diagnosis, and Genetic Disease Diagnosis.

Also, Global Direct to Consumer Testing Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Shuwen Health Sciences, Canadian DNA Services, DNA Services of America, DNA Diagnostics Center, Sure Genomics, Walk-in-Lab, Alpha Biolaboratories, MapMyGenome, Positive Bioscience, Kailos Genetics, Gene by Gene, Genomics Express, DirectLabs, DNA4Life, and 23andMe.

