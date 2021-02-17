Direct Thermal Ticket Paper Market Key Players, Demands, Regional Analysis by 2026 | Appvion Operations, Inc.; Telemark Diversified Graphics, Tele-Paper Malaysia

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global direct thermal ticket paper market are Appvion Operations, Inc.; Telemark Diversified Graphics; Tele-Paper Malaysia; NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.; Ricoh Company Ltd.; Papierfabrik August Koehler; Hansol; OJI PAPER (THAILAND) LTD.; Mitsubishi HiTec Paper Europe GmbH; Gold Huasheng Paper (SuZhou Industrial Park) CO.,Ltd Inc.; Henan Province JiangHe Paper Co.,Ltd.; Thermal Solutions International, Inc.; Jujo Thermal Ltd.; Iconex LLC; UPM; Rotolificio Bergamasco S.r.l.; NAKAGAWA Manufacturing (USA), Inc.; Domtar Corporation; Ahlstrom-Munksjö; Nath Paper among others.

Global direct thermal ticket paper market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.94% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the imposing of various regulations by the authorities regarding the restrictions on the usage of BPA, resulting in various innovations presented by the manufacturers.

Direct thermal ticket paper is a specially manufactured paper product that is designed for use with thermal printing method. This method involves heating the paper, and this process results in the appearance of special thermal images after it passes the thermal head. This process is achieved with the help of coating the thermal paper with a specialised coating, which gives them the capability of colour changes when under the exposure of heat.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Various benefits such as durability, enhanced levels of security, and sustainable nature of these products is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing incidences of forgeries in tickets inducing greater demand for better secure solutions can also act as a market driver

Enhanced demand from ticketing application market with rising levels of population taking part in games and other activities; this factor is expected to propel the market growth

Increasing focus of various applicable markets to adopt digitalization methods instead of physical methods of receipts, invoices and tickets, the market is expected to experience a negative impact on its growth

Vulnerable nature of raw material prices is expected to hinder the growth of the market

High costs associated with the manufacturing and processing of thermal paper before they can be commercialized; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

By Thickness (Up to 70 GSM, 70-90 GSM, 90-120 GSM, Above 120 GSM),

Application (Transport Tickets, Admission/Event Tickets, Self-Adhesive Tags & Labels, Lottery Tickets, Bill Tickets, Tote & Gaming Tickets, Valet Parking, Barcode Tickets, Baggage Counter Tickets, Custom Tickets, Others)

The DIRECT THERMAL TICKET PAPER report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, UPM Raflatac announced the launch of sustainable, thermal labels materials that have been produced in a BPA-free method for applications in weigh-price, backroom labelling and logistics labelling. The upgraded version of these labels are being produced to comply with the European regulations for being BPA-free, combined with the addition of UPM’s “RAFNXT+” sustainable formula

In November 2017, Iconex LLC announced that they had acquired RiteMade Paper Converts, Inc. and PM Company in individual transactions. The combination of these capabilities of the acquired organizations will significantly improve the capabilities of providing better quality of products & services to their consumers. This will also help in establishment of leader in provision of receipts, and various varieties of paper for labelling in a highly cost-effective method

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Hair Tie market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Direct Thermal Ticket Paper market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Direct Thermal Ticket Paper market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

