Direct Mail Automation Software Market was estimated to be US$ 1,419.64 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 3,021.48 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 8.82% from 2019 to 2027 over the Forecast Period, Owing to Rising Number of Small and Medium-Sized Business (SMBs), says Absolute Markets Insights

The direct mail automation software market is expected to gain significant lift with the growing adoption of direct mail automation software across organizations which is unswervingly increasing the viability of a business’s direct mail campaigns. In addition, the software assists businesses to engage customers throughout their life-cycle through direct mail campaigns with prospecting, retargeting, retention, and re-engagement. Direct mail automation software allows businesses to deploy and manage campaigns through a centralized platform in order to measure the campaign results in real-time and response of individuals. This can be achieved by integrating the software with website, mobile apps and CRM to know the status of campaigns.

For instance, PrintingForLess.com offers integration of personalized direct mail with the marketing automation platform in order to implement direct mail campaigns that triggers sending of physical pieces to prospects and customers. The software enables enterprises to construct multi-channel/multi-touch campaigns by sending triggered emails to automatically send postcards or letters to email non-responders. Businesses, especially SMBs aims to deliver personalized messages directly to the disparate group of an audience with an aim to form a deeper impression than email alone. Direct mail marketing campaigns are helping SMBs to create personalized and cost-effective methods to reach potential as well as existing customers. Direct mail automation software allows SMBs to use advanced targeting, algorithmic optimization, attribution as well as quantitative analysis to improve customer engagement coupled with personalized marketing, which is among the key factors increasing the adoption of the software among SMBs. Such factors are contributing the growth of direct mail automation software market across the globe.

At present, companies in the retail sector are rapidly adopting direct mail automation software to better connect with consumers as the software allows e-commerce marketers to benefit from the strategic targeting of marketing automation. The ability of direct mail sales campaign to make a significantly stronger emotional impact on consumers than digital ads is another factor propelling the market. For instance, USPS offers every door direct mail delivery service to promote small enterprises by advertising mail pieces which enables them to create, print, and send direct mail in just a couple of clicks. The direct mail advertising is aiding in better promotions of direct mail campaigns that is driving more customer responses, which is supporting the direct mail automation software market growth.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of direct mail automation software market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global direct mail automation software market is expected to reach US$ 3,021.48 Mn by 2027

On the basis of deployment type, cloud segment is projected to hold the largest market size as businesses are rapidly seeking to manage direct mail workflow process that connects directly to the databases in order to eradicate risks of human error.

On the basis of verticals, retail type is projected to hold the largest market size, as the e-commerce businesses is rapidly adopting the direct mail strategies with an aim to convert more individuals into potential customers by offering personalized postcards.

Some of the players operating in the Direct Mail Automation Software market are Boingnet, Direct Mail Manager, Inkit, LOB.COM, INC., Melissa and optilyz GmbH amongst others.

Direct Mail Automation Software Market:

By Deployment Model On-premises Cloud Based

By Technologies Near Field Communication (NFC) QR Codes Video-enhanced Print (VEP) Augmented Reality Variable Data Printing (VDP) Others

By Organization Size Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises

By Verticals Retail Higher Education Financial Services Healthcare Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Norway Sweden Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxemburg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



