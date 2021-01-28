Direct Fed Microbial Market 2021-28 shooting massive revenues in future at CAGR +7% with Koninklijke DSM N. V, Bio-Vet, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, CHR. Hansen A/S, Novozymes A/S, Kemin Industries, BASF SE, Evonik Industries Ag, Adisseo

Direct Fed Microbial Market is expected to reach $1,772 million, registering a CAGR of +7% from 2021 to 2028.

Direct-fed microbials is a term reserved for naturally occurring live microbes that can be supplemented orally to produce a beneficial health response in the host animal. This review tries to summarize the effect of supplementation of DFM on the production, immune response, fermentation pattern and safeguarding health.

The concept of Direct Fed Microbial (DFM) involves the feeding of beneficial microbes to dairy cattle when they are under periods of stress (disease, ration changes, environmental, or production challenges). Probiotics is another term for this category of feed additives.

Top Key Players:

Koninklijke DSM N. V

Bio-Vet

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Hansen A/S

I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

Novozymes A/S

Kemin Industries, Inc.

BASF SE (BASF Corporation)

Evonik Industries Ag

Adisseo

