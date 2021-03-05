Direct Current Power System – Comprehensive Analysis on Global Market Report by Company, by Dynamics, by Region, by Type, by Application and by COVID-19 Impacts (2014-2027)

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of Direct Current Power System market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Direct Current Power System market are also predicted in this report.

One of the major drivers responsible for the growth of this market is the increased use of voice over internet protocols VoIP and light emitting diode (LED) lighting. VoIP is an emerging technology that uses the Internet for voice and multimedia communications. The technology has enough potential to overcome the traditional telecom market through its cost saving capabilities. Each VoIP device needs DC power either through a dedicated DC power supply unit or through power over Ethernet (PoE). Another major application where DC power systems are used is in LED lighting systems. The market share for LED lighting is expected to grow significantly due to the commercial applications of LED lighting. Moreover, the increasing use of LED lighting in the residential segment will further propel the growth of the DC power systems in the coming years.The global DC power system market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of small and medium size manufacturers. The major players face intense competition from local non-branded players. To gain higher market share the small and the medium-sized manufacturers use price as their competitive advantage. To gain a competitive advantage, the established players are expected to strategize their business with M&A and extensive R&D in the next several years.In terms of geography, the Americas accounted for the maximum market share during 2016 and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. The key contributor to the growth of this market is the high demand for 380 V DC power system. The market for 380 V DC power system will serve as the replacement market for 48 V DC power systems in data centers and telecom network. Also, the increasing use of the 380 V DC supply in commercial buildings will augment the growth of the DC power systems market in the region during the forecast period.

The DC power systems are broadly categorized into DC-DC and AC-DC power supply. Such systems are mainly used in telecom towers, data centers, industrial loads, commercial buildings, residential loads, electronics appliances, automotive, medical equipment, and aircraft. The system uses semiconductor switches such as diode and thyristors for the conversion process. Since the global transmission and distribution use AC power systems, rectifiers are needed to get DC power supply. In the last few years, the growing need to achieve energy efficiency has spurred the demand for DC power systems as they are more efficient than AC power systems.

Get Sample Copy of Direct Current Power System Market Report at:

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/request.php?type=1&rid=621034

Key Market Players Profile

The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various companies, which will help companies create strategies to take advantages of the emerging opportunities in the future. Production and consumption are estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate during the forecast period. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.

Players covered in the report are:

Huawei

Power Magnetics

Artesyn Embedded Technologies

GE Industrial Solutions

C&D Technologies

Critical Power USA

Lite-On Power System Solutions

AEG Power Solutions

Alpha Group

MEAN WELL

Eaton

Delta Electronics

View the Comprehensive Analysis on Various Segment:

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/621034-direct-current-power-system-market-report.html

Direct Current Power System Market: Application Outlook

Telecom

Industrial

Commercial (building, offices)

Type Segmentation

0-24 V power supply

48 V power supply

more than 48 V power supply

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Direct Current Power System Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Direct Current Power System Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Direct Current Power System Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Direct Current Power System Market in Major Countries

7 North America Direct Current Power System Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Direct Current Power System Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Direct Current Power System Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Direct Current Power System Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Ask for a Report Sample at:

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/request.php?type=3&rid=621034

Overall Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

Target Audience for this Report

– Direct Current Power System manufacturers

– Direct Current Power System traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Direct Current Power System industry associations

– Product managers, Direct Current Power System industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

– Research & Clinical Laboratories

Key Questions Answered by Global Market Monitor Research Report:

What is the size and CAGR of the global Direct Current Power System Market?

Which are the leading segments of the global market?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

What growth impetus or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Direct Current Power System Market?

About Global Market Monitor

Global Market Monitor is a professional modern consulting company, engaged in three major business categories such as market research services, business advisory, technology consulting.

We always maintain the win-win spirit, reliable quality and the vision of keeping pace with The Times, to help enterprises achieve revenue growth, cost reduction, and efficiency improvement, and significantly avoid operational risks, to achieve lean growth. Global Market Monitor has provided professional market research, investment consulting, and competitive intelligence services to thousands of organizations, including start-ups, government agencies, banks, research institutes, industry associations, consulting firms, and investment firms.

Contact

Global Market Monitor

One Pierrepont Plaza, 300 Cadman Plaza W, Brooklyn,NY 11201, USA

Name: Rebecca Hall

Phone: + 1 (347) 467 7721

Email: info@globalmarketmonitor.com

Web Site: https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com

Most Popular Market Research Reports:

Intravenous Stopcock Market Report

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/536547-intravenous-stopcock-market-report.html

Mascaras Market Report

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/609354-mascaras-market-report.html

Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market Report

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/569501-biopharmaceutical-logistics-market-report.html

Rice Noodle Market Report

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/546940-rice-noodle-market-report.html

Ethernet Backhaul Equipments Market Report

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/433656-ethernet-backhaul-equipments-market-report.html

Wet Electric Shavers Market Report

https://www.globalmarketmonitor.com/reports/455645-wet-electric-shavers-market-report.html