Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market to Witness Huge Growth by Top Key Players | txtNation Limited, Adpay.net.in., Mobiyo and More

This Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market report brings about the list of the top competitors and presents the insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market.

Global direct carrier billing platform market to grow at a healthy CAGR of 13.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising in adoption of Subscription Video E-Sports and Live Streaming

Market Dynamics Analysis-: Drivers, Restraint & Key Developments

Increase in adoption of subscription based digital content is driving the market growth

Various alternative payment gateways worldwide such as mobile wallet, payment systems, credit and debits cards and internet banking is hindering the growth of the market

In July 2019 Turkcell, Turkey’s dominant medium carrier has partnered with DOCOMO Digital, a leading mobile commerce to bring the ability of AI to fuel the expansion of its digital services business. Turkcell and DOCOMO Digital are operating closely for the past 5 years to make sure about thirty four million mobile subscribers, each pre and post-free, will pay for in style apps and digital content in an exceedingly secure and convenient approach by their monthly phone bills or top-ups. This partnership will demonstrate the ability to bring the best services to the customers

Key Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market players Analysis-:

The study given in this section offers details of key market players. It likewise clarifies the marketing strategies adopted by these players as well as portrays their shareholdings in the Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global direct carrier billing platform market are, Fortumo, Bango.net Limited, DOCOMO Digital, Boku Inc., txtNation Limited, Adpay.net.in., Mobiyo ,TELENITY, ZONG, Networld Media Group , HIGHCO, NTH Mobile, DIMOCO, Analysys Mason, Lateral Profiles Limited, Upstream, Google, Microsoft,Swisscom Ltd and Tigo Tanzania among others.

Segmentation Analysis-:

The total Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market is further divided by company, by country, by manufacturer and by application/type for the competitive landscape examination.

Product Segmentation- Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market By Component (Hardware, Software, Services) ,Type (Limited DCB, Pure DCB, MSISDN Forwarding, PIN or MO Base Window, Others) ,Features (Pre-Defined Window, PIN Defined, Mobile Originated & Mobile Terminated, Others), Authentication Type (Single Factors Authentication, Two Factor Authentication) ,Platform (Windows, Android, IOS), End User (Apps and Games, Online Media, Others) ,Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global direct carrier billing platform market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of direct carrier billing platform market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.,

