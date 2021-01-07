Direct Bank Market 2021-28 looming business opportunities with Atom Bank, Simple Bank, Fidor Bank, N26 Bank, Pockit, Ubank, Monzo Bank, Holvi Bank, Hello Bank, Jibun Bank

Direct Banking channels or alternate banking channels can be utilized by banks for acquiring, tracking and serving customers through multiple channels. An entire range of services including account opening, fund transfers third party transfers, utility payments can be done through using direct banking channels.

Channel banking is a set of formats & channels made available by the bank to its customers so that the customers can access the various services (Collections and Payments) offered by the bank themselves without the assistance of a bank officer using a variety of modes. SMS Banking. Internet Banking and. ATM Banking.

Virtual banking combines the best aspects of self-service in mobile channels and direct “at the window” service. This is a new channel of communication with the client. The client contacts the bank employee virtually, through video, audio and chat channels, while maintaining the direct contact option.

A new market report documentation has been added with extensive research elements, evaluating the diverse growth propellants in the Global Direct Bank Market.

Key Players:

Atom Bank (United Kingdom), Simple Bank (United States), Fidor Bank (Germany), N26 Bank (Germany), Pockit (United Kingdom), Ubank (Australia), Monzo Bank (United Kingdom), Holvi Bank (Finland), Hello Bank (France) and Jibun Bank (Japan)

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the Direct Bank market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the Direct Bank market.

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the Direct Bank market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the Direct Bank market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the global growth trends of the aforementioned market.

Direct Bank Market Report Segment: type

Neo Bank

Challenger Bank

Direct Bank Market Report Segment: application

Business

Personal

Direct Bank Market Report Segment: operation

ATMs

Mails

Mobile

The report specifically sheds light on popular industry trends encompassing both market drivers as well as dominant trends that systematically affect the growth trajectory. The report also sheds substantial light on all major key producers dominant in the Direct Bank market, encompassing versatile details on facets such as production and capacity deductions.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

