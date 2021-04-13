Direct Bank – Comprehensive Analysis on Global Market Report by Company, by Dynamics, by Region, by Type, by Application and by COVID-19 Impacts (2014-2027)

From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of Direct Bank market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Direct Bank market are also predicted in this report.

Major industry players’ market share, revenue, company profile, and SWOT analysis are covered in the Direct Bank market research report. In the future, production and consumption are estimated to develop stately. As a result of meeting the surging demand, more manufacturers are expected to go into this industry.

Major companies analyzed in this report are:

Atom Bank (United Kingdom)

Pockit (United Kingdom)

Holvi Bank (Finland)

N26 Bank (Germany)

Hello Bank (France)

Jibun Bank (Japan)

Simple Bank (United States)

Monzo Bank (United Kingdom)

Fidor Bank (Germany)

Ubank (Australia)

Segmentation on the Basis of Application:

Business

Personal

Global Direct Bank market: Type segments

Neo Bank

Challenger Bank

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Direct Bank Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Direct Bank Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Direct Bank Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Direct Bank Market in Major Countries

7 North America Direct Bank Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Direct Bank Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Direct Bank Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Direct Bank Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Direct Bank Market: Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

​Target Audience:

Direct Bank manufacturers

Distributors and resellers of Direct Bank

Direct Bank industry associations

Product managers, Direct Bank industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market research and consulting firms

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Direct Bank potential investors

Direct Bank key stakeholders

Direct Bank end-user sectors

Research and Development (R&D) companies

Key Questions Answered by This Report:

What is the size and CAGR of the Direct Bank Market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

Which are the leading companies in the global market?

How will the Direct Bank Market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global market?

Which region may hit the highest market share in the coming era?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Direct Bank Market?

