Diogo Piçarra and Os Quatro e Meia give concerts in the Algarve – and tickets cost € 3

Fatacil in Lagoa doesn’t work the same way again. Even so, there will be music for four days.

The singer is performing this Saturday.

As last year, the Fatacil, the craft, tourism, agricultural and trade fair of Lagoa, does not take place in the same way. It was customary to put together several pavilions with companies from different fields. Still, there are reasons to stop in the Algarve as there will be concerts with tickets for € 3.

The stage has always been a common element on the various days of the fair in recent years and will even be the only one in 2021. The premiere took place this Thursday 19th August with the Fado of Cuca Ruseta, but there is more to be heard.

This Friday, August 20th, it is the turn of the Coimbra group, Os Quatro e Meia, to bring several songs that are increasingly being played on national radio and known to many. On Saturday the 21st it will be Diogo Piçarra’s turn to present some of the successes of the last few years.

This year’s event will end on Sunday 22nd with the performance of Pedro Abrunhosa. The concerts always start at 9.30 p.m. Tickets can be bought online at Ticketline, Words and Fnac, but also at the ticket offices of the Centro Cultural Convento de S. José and Balcão Único in Lagoa.

The stage is outdoors and only 988 people in the audience can attend concerts each day. According to the organization, it is not necessary to submit tests for Covid-19 or the digital certificate.