Diogo Faro will have a program on RTP2

“Scroll”: Diogo Faro gets a new program on RTP2

The project with influencer Bia will deal with different topics such as racism, mental health, feminism and the environmental emergency.

The comedian will come to television.

The comedian Diogo Faro will have a show on RTP2 with the influencer Bia. It will be called “Scroll” and it will debut shortly. The comedian announced that his new program will be a debate format that will address various topical issues.

Many of them have already been targeted on their own social networks, including racism, gender identity, mental health, higher education, feminism, and the climate emergency.

Although little is known about “Scroll” – such as the opening date and the guests – the moderator has already announced that the show will have 14 episodes. “It is too early to say much more, but I can assure you that it will be very nice. It’s really nice to be part of something so much bigger than we are, ”said Diogo Faro in an Instagram post. “Have fun and proud of what we do and you’ll be able to see it on RTP2 soon.”