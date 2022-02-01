Diogo Faro presents new stand-up comedy show in Lisbon and Porto

“Process of Humanization in Progress” will be a transfer of your book to the stage. Tickets are now available.

The comedian has set two dates.

In September last year, Diogo Faro published the book Processo de Humanização em Curso. Now the comedian is preparing to stage part of the content of this work in a stand-up comedy show that will be presented in Lisbon and Porto.

Diogo Faro will perform at the Cinema São Jorge in Lisbon on March 5th. On the 10th he will present “Process of Humanization in Progress” at the Teatro Sá da Bandeira in Porto. Tickets are available now and cost between €14 and €17.

“We are born free only to be chained to stereotypes about how we should think, act or be. How to feel gender, how to live sexuality, how to think about class privilege or pigmentation. But we cannot adapt and question. Isn’t gender a social construction with outdated rules? Can’t sexuality be fluid? Does monogamy make sense? Can’t privilege be diluted for the sake of social justice? Is the existence of billionaires reasonable? No, not at all, that’s true. We already have the answer for that. For the rest, and more, we’ll talk about the “ongoing humanization process” that seeks to grow through questioning. If we don’t learn anything, at least we laugh on the side,” says the description of the program.

This is the fourth book by Diogo Faro. Read NiT’s interview with the comedian about this project and the show “Scroll” he presented on RTP2 from the same month of September.