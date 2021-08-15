Diogo Amaral: “If I could, I would only make films”

“Terra Brava”, “Opposite Lives”, “The Imposter”, “Forbidden Gardens”, “Belmonte”, “Sweet Temptation”, “Indomitable Spirit”, “Feelings”, “Eyes in the Eyes” or “Floribella” – finally , the list is great. Diogo Amaral has shot many soap operas in his almost 20-year career, but none like “Pôr do Sol”.

The production of RTP1 will start this Monday, August 16, at 9 p.m. It is presented by the public broadcaster as a “mini soap opera” with 16 episodes, but is actually a great satire on the conventional format of soap operas, which have a great tradition in Portugal.

Diogo Amaral plays one of the protagonists, Lourenço. He is the son of a man who has always been employed by a wealthy family. Lourenço grew up with the family’s daughter, Matilde, and they fell in love with a passion that transcended social classes and with a touch of forbidden love. However, the suspicion emerges that they could be brothers. And the protagonist has a secret evil twin who will also appear in the narrative. If they seem like too many clichés, it’s because that was the goal.

Read NiT’s interview with Diogo Amaral about “Pôr do Sol”, but also about the remake of the classic film “O Pai Tirano”.

What did you like most about “Pôr do Sol” and this role when it was first introduced to you?

I accepted this project without reading anything because I fell so parachute. I’m a friend of Manuel Pureza, the director and producer, and we’ve been wondering for some time: “When do we work or do we do something together?” And suddenly there comes a day when Manel calls me to propose this to me and tell me he would send me scripts to read. And I said: I’ll do it. And I accepted immediately. The characteristics of this project of being a series that plays with the plot of a soap opera, what format does a soap opera have, that’s risky, isn’t it? If they tell you this is it, it can be a lot. In this case, I really like Manel what he does and I took a chance and I think it went well [risos]. I laughed a lot during the process, it was really good to do.

So, would you say it’s a satire on the soap opera format that uses some of the stereotypes of the story?

Text and realization game. The plot is that of a soap opera: A rich and a poor family, the caretaker’s son falls in love with the boss’s daughter, who in the meantime finds out that she has a twin sister, and there is a suspicion that she and I are brothers. have treason [risos], all the things a soap opera does. Just…

In 16 episodes.

And with a lot of nonsense. The game is also very much in the text, there are very deep discussions in which we say nothing [risos]where the sponsor scenes suddenly come into play, and this satire is also very much in the exaggerated form of implementation. You exaggerate the markings, it’s a joke admittedly. I’m really excited to see the audience’s reaction and I think there will be people who think it’s just a soap opera [risos].

A shorter novel.

and strange [risos].

Is it interesting for an actor like Diogo, who has obviously participated in many soap operas, to be part of a project like this? Is it almost a dialogue with productions that you may have participated in?

Here is the satire in the text and in the markings. The challenge of my job is to be able to say these things, to maintain the character and to make it come true. Without making it a comedy sketch, a silly catch from someone who openly enjoys. This has to be done seriously and then it may or may not be a joke. When I play in soap operas, it often happens that we joke: what if we did it that way? And here we had this opportunity to exaggerate, to make an almost Greek tragedy. I am a protagonist who has a romantic partner and I am oversensitive. he cries a lot [risos]. It’s almost a gift to be able to partake in it. It was great fun. We laughed so much that it was difficult to take in at times. I don’t think that was ever done and yes, I’m interested in doing different things, taking risks, trying other records, more and more.

Most recently he also recorded the remake of “O Pai Tirano”. What is your role in this film?

I play Arthur – the characters are the same as in the original. I am the antagonist of the film. Artur is very rich, very vain and believes that with money and education – and a lot of arrogance – he can get anything he wants. And, well, it’s a bit of a fight … He cares about the protagonist and Artur is the big asshole in the story.

Since I said the characters are the same as in the original film, although there is an adaptation, did you try to do something similar?

It’s very close, but personally I think a remake does it again, it does something new and I wasn’t worried about seeing the work … I happened to see the movie when I got the invite it was the one first reaction. But I think it’s impossible to imitate or even try to imitate these actors.

Is it too far away?

Too far away and I think it’s nothing The proposal is exactly that: we are different actors and it is about doing something new. The theater is repeated so often, so often, that texts are taken and made and redone and we will see other productions. Here I think it’s a wash, I didn’t rely on what was done. I’ve built my character and done it, with all the consequences that it may or may not have. But I think people will be very curious, the film is great, it has amazing photography, the actors – from what I’ve seen – have excellent performances that exceeded all of my expectations. I think it will really be something new, although there is always a great reference that the movie has [original] it is wonderful. And at no point during filming did they ask me “ah, do you remember how they did that?”

But do you think remakes of these Portuguese cinema classics are important? Obviously there are many generations, older and younger, who have never seen “The Father Tyrant” in the original.

I find it interesting that you take the risk of doing things. And if that wish were there in that case … It’s a bit like in the theater that I would like to write this text. It’s take and do. It’s as valid as making an original. Here you may have a guarantee that it worked a few years ago. And let’s do it our own way.

I said you tried to build the character yourself without that original reference very much present. Were there any special preparations for the role?

So there were no special preparations, specifically that have to do with a little skill. I prepared as always. There’s a lot of work around the text, something physical, but then it’s always very important for me to see the character put together and dressed. And the fact that it was a movie from the 1940s, the whole thing with clothes, hats, there was a whole different rhythm of a time. But also, almost out of curiosity, trying to figure out how to walk with a stick … I went to examine these things, the mannerisms, the details of the time, what was some guy doing with the mania at the time? My character loved to hunt and brag, everything about him is a lot to show off. When you arrive, you are already making an impression: you have the car, the hat, the walking stick, the coat. Before you open your mouth, tell a lot of history.

I just said that I want to explore more and more different registers. Is there some type of paper or project that you haven’t done yet that you would like to do? Or don’t you think about it a lot?

There is so much I like to do. Some I keep secret to myself, others I have in the fantasy realm – James Bond style – and still others on a more real level. But there is so much. We talked about “Sunset” and “The Father Tyrant”. These are two very different things and I finished “Pôr do Sol” one day and started “O Pai Tirano” the next. It’s a privilege to be able to do all of these things so differently. I don’t like to say “happiness” because we work our luck and things keep happening, but there are many things that I still want – and they will.

Would you like to find out more about cinema in person in the near future? Of course, that also depends on the upcoming projects.

If I could I would only make films in my life. I’m an actor because I’ve always wanted to make films. That’s not to say that I don’t like trying other things, but for me, cinema is the art of detail. You have the big screen, a shake of your finger tells a story. So if I could I would just make films.

Are there still enough projects in Portugal?

We’re in Portugal and that’s it, it’s quiet. But as an actor there are so many avenues and these days there are so many things and so many formats that we can do. Fortunately, we even have a lot of work in Portugal.

Is the industry in a better moment for the players than it was ten years ago, for example?

I don’t know, I think it’s different. I have to think about where I was ten years ago. But I think we’re in a better time, yeah Now he may be richer. There is more to do, you have RTP, Opto and the channels themselves have this desire to create different formats. And even in the movies I think they tried to do more and different things so I think we are in a good moment.

By the way, have you seen a movie or series lately that you would like to recommend as a viewer?

I’m watching something now, but I think everyone saw it: Mare of Easttown, an HBO series. I recommend this is amazing. Before that I saw a lighter one from Netflix, the “Lupine”. But I also liked it. And I saw another one: Sharp Objects, also from HBO. Well, disturbing. I have seen that.