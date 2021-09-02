Dino D ‘Santiago, Ana Moura and Plutonio confirmed on the poster of the Iminent Festival

Dino D ‘Santiago, Ana Moura and Plutonio confirmed on the poster of the Iminent Festival

The event will take place in October at the Cais da Matinha. Slum Village and The Alchemist are international names.

This year the festival takes place in the Cais da Matinha.

The Imienten Festival unveiled the full poster for the 2021 edition. The event will move from the panorama of Monsanto to the Cais da Matinha, also in Lisbon, from October 7th to 10th. Ticket sales begin on September 8th – and there are only 2,500 daily admissions.

The main international highlights of the program are the performances by Slum Village and The Alchemist, key names in American hip-hop. In addition, as usual, the program gathers a number of Portuguese and Portuguese-speaking artists from various musical genres.

Dino D ‘Santiago, Ana Moura, Plutonio, Pongo, Nenny, Shaka Lion, Toty Sa’Med, Prétu, Ghoya, David Bruno, IKOQWE, Fogo Fogo, Jon Luz, DJ Ride, CelesteMariposa, Yen Sung, RS Produções, Me. Clides, DJ Glue, Herlander, Holly, Cíntia, Ricardo Toscando, G Fema, Carlito Lagangzz and Tekilla are just a few of them.

Performances by Branko, Paus, Julinho KSD, Scúru Fitchádu and Pedro Mafama have already been confirmed. Obey Sktr, Exas, Nuno Viegas, Mariana a Miserável and Pedro Podre are among the visual artists who will take part in this edition of Imäne.