Dimmers Market Growth by type, connectivity, application, and region 2021-2028

Dimmers are light-controlling devices that are attached to a light fixture and used to reduce the brightness of the light. It is possible to reduce the intensity of the light output by modifying the voltage waveform applied to the bulb. Although variable-voltage devices are used for a variety of functions, the name “dimmer” refers to a device that controls the light output of resistive incandescent, halogen, and (more recently) compact fluorescent lights (CFLs) and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). As semiconductors are more efficient than variable resistors, modern dimmers are made of them.

Key players operating in the dimmers market include Acuity Brands Inc, Hubbel Control Solutions, Signify, Lutron Electronics Inc, OSRAM Licht AG, Cree Inc, ABB Limited, Caribe Corporation, Siemens, and LSI Industries Inc. These players adopt collaboration, partnership, and agreement as their key developmental strategies to increase revenue of the dimmers industry and develop new products for enhancing product portfolio.

The dimmers market share is segmented on the basis of type, connectivity, application, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into halogen & incandescent dimmers, electronic low voltage dimmer (ELV), magnetic low voltage dimmer (MLV), fluorescent dimmers, and high wattage dimmers. By connectivity, it is categorized into wired dimmers and wireless dimmers. By application, it is categorized into residential, commercial, and industrial. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

The worldwide quarantine imposed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in an economic catastrophe that has thrown practically every business into disarray. The pandemic has wreaked havoc on a variety of industries, and the dimmer industry is no exception. Following the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak, businesses were forced to make difficult financial and cost-cutting decisions to ensure the continued flow of goods. The lockdown was the result of the new coronavirus’s short-term influence on the manufacturing industry around the world, which resulted in a drop in semiconductor demand. With the price decline, the weak demand has had a domino effect throughout the semiconductor sector.

The COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown have resulted in the closure of activities, as well as e-commerce and retail stores, putting supply chains at risk and widening the gap between demand and supply. Furthermore, the supply of electronic components has been harmed as a result of the global shutdown.

In response to COVID-19’s long-term implications, governments are attempting to address the problem by enacting beneficial initiatives and policies such as financial packages, lower interest rates, and tax exemptions. Despite the world’s efforts to find a COVID-19 breakthrough, the dimmers market is expected to rebound to a great level during the forecast period, thanks to the rise in demand in the healthcare and other industries.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

The market’s growth is being fueled by widespread use of potential lighting systems and government initiatives encouraging the creation of smart homes and smart cities. Other factors driving market expansion include rise in demand for energy-efficient lighting and the growth in integration of IoT technology into connected lighting systems, which has led to more use of dimmer. The dimmers market benefits from integration of IoT with lighting as well as surge in adherence to standard rules for lighting goods. The fast increase in global urbanization, combined with the development of modular dimmers, has fueled market expansion. People’s improved lifestyles and increased disposable income are important factors driving industry expansion.

High initial costs compared to standard light switches, as well as their proclivity for producing humming or buzzing sounds, are important impediments to industry growth. The market’s expansion could be hampered by a lack of knowledge among potential end users.

The Global Dimmers Market Trends

Increase in the Number of Smart Cities

During the forecast period, advancements in wireless technologies, the introduction of smart street lighting systems, sensor technologies, and the introduction of smart lighting technologies are likely to add wind to the sails of the dimmer market. The dimmer market is expected to be flooded with new creative smart dimmer products as businesses continue to focus on innovations and new technologies. Within the current Dimmers Market scenario, technological developments are primarily directed at improving lighting performance and reducing energy usage. The demand for dimmer goods has increased significantly in recent years as LED technology’s efficiency has improved. Ambient/optimal lighting and distribution system lighting, as well as passive infrared motion sensing-based lighting and motion sensor lighting systems, have changed the lighting industry in recent years. In the coming years, the emergence of such technologies is projected to move the dimmer industry forward.

Increase in Demand of High Energy Saving Dimmers

Dimmers have emerged as an appropriate solution for optimizing energy efficiency of lighting systems around the world, as that goal continues to gain traction. The use of daylight in regulated systems and tactics has acquired a lot of traction in recent years. Furthermore, adaptive dimming schemes that are primarily based on daylight pipe and are coupled with indoor lighting control systems have shown to be extremely energy efficient. Dimmer is currently widely available via single-light switches, and as the usage of smart lighting systems grows, the demand for dimmers is expected to rise steadily. The combination of modern LED technology and bluetooth technologies is projected to drive greater demand for dimmers.

Market Scope and Structure Analysis

Report Metric Details Market Size Available for Years 2020–2030 Base Year Considered 2020 Forecast Period 2021–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD) Segments Covered Type, Connectivity, Application, and Region Regions Covered North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) Companies Covered Acuity Brands Inc, Hubbel Control Solutions, Signify, Lutron Electronics Inc, OSRAM Licht AG, Cree Inc, ABB Limited, Caribe Corporation, Siemens, and LSI Industries Inc.

