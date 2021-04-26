Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Growth, Industry Analysis | Global and Regional Market Forecast to 2020-2027
Increasing demand for PET polymer is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.
The global dimethyl terephthalate market is expected to reach USD 1.14 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the dimethyl terephthalate market is primarily owing to the increasing application of this organic compound, especially in the production of polyethylene terephthalate. The Dimethyl Terephthalate market report also offers an extensive analysis of the crucial market aspects such as drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects and opportunities, threats, and macro and micro-economic factors. The study offers readers all the crucial statistical data to help them gain maximum returns on their investments and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Artenius Turkpet, Cepsa Quimica, AB Enterprises, Eastman Chemical Company, Teijin Ltd., Oxxynova GmbH, Sinopec Limited, SASA, Bongaigaon Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd., and Petrocel SA, among others.
Segmentation Analysis
Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
- Solid Dimethyl Terephthalate
- Liquid Dimethyl Terephthalate
Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
- Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
- Direct Sales
- Indirect Sales
Dimethyl Terephthalate market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Dimethyl Terephthalate Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Dimethyl Terephthalate Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Dimethyl Terephthalate market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Dimethyl Terephthalate industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Dimethyl Terephthalate industry till 2027. The report also strives to offer strategic recommendations to the new players entering the Dimethyl Terephthalate industry and guide them for overcoming entry-level barriers. It also offers recommendations to the established companies to fortify their presence in the Dimethyl Terephthalate market and capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the industry.
