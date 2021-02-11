Digital Workplace Services Market worth $54 Bn by 2028 with DXC Technology, Wipro, IBM, TCS, Atos, NTT DATA, HCL, Fujitsu, CompuCom, Cognizant, Unisys
The Digital Workplace Services Market is projected to reach USD 54.2 billion, expanding at a CAGR of +11% by 2028.
Digital workplace aligns the employees, technologies, and businesses in such a way that they improve operational efficiency and meets various goals set by organizations across verticals such as IT and telecommunication, consumer goods, retail, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals.
North America dominated the digital workplace market with a share of 35% in 2019.
Workplace Services (also known as soft services) provides employees, and some non-employees, with the right work environment (physical, technological, and organizational) at the right time and the right place for the right cost, enabling the organization to achieve its business goals.
The digital ways of working are how seamlessly industrialization and agility get reinvented for each program to work best for realizing customer expectations. There are multiple success models within clients also that proved successes.
Report Consultant has recently introduced a new research report to its database titled Global Digital Workplace Services Market. This report delivers key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through this research study.
Request a sample copy of report @ https://www.reportconsultant.com/request_sample.php?id=61727
Key Players of Global Digital Workplace Services Market:
DXC Technology (US), Wipro (India), IBM (US), TCS (India), Atos (France), NTT DATA (Japan), HCL (India), Fujitsu (Japan), CompuCom (US), Cognizant (US), Unisys (US), Accenture (Ireland), Capgemini (France), T-Systems (Germany), Zensar (India), Getronics (the Netherlands), Computacenter (UK), Infosys (India), Tech Mahindra (India), Pomeroy (US), Insight Enterprises (US), Genpact (Bermuda), Long View Systems (Canada), Microland (India), and C3i (US)
Global Digital Workplace Services Market report provides an understanding of the subject matter and has been accumulated by suing primary and secondary research techniques. These two methods are anticipated towards collaborating precise data relating to the market dynamics, historical events, and the present scenario.
Global Digital Workplace Services Market segmentation by research type:
- Primary
- Secondary
Global Digital Workplace Services Market segmentation by provider type:
- Workplace service providers
- Mobility service providers
- Mobile application consumers
- Application and software developers
- IT service providers
- Cloud service providers
- Consultants/consultancies/advisory firms
- Training and education service providers
- Investors and consultants
Global Digital Workplace Services Market segmentation by service type:
- End-User Outsourcing Services
- Managed Communication and Collaboration Services
- Managed Mobility Services
- Managed IT Asset Services
- Tech Support Services
Global Digital Workplace Services Market segmentation by application:
- Media and Entertainment
- BFSI
- Consumer Goods and Retail
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Education
- Telecom, IT, and ITES
- Energy and Utilities
- Government and Public Sector
- Others (transport and logistics, and travel and hospitality)
Global Digital Workplace Services Market segmentation by region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle east & Africa
Get reports for upto 40% discount @ https://www.reportconsultant.com/ask_for_discount.php?id=61727
The Global Digital Workplace Services Market study provides an in-depth analysis of the information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis. Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of suppliers & buyers and describes the competitive scenario of the Digital Workplace Services Market, which is expected to facilitate efficient business planning. Value chain analysis provides key inputs on role of key intermediaries involved, which is anticipated to assist stakeholders in devising appropriate strategies.
Table of Content:
- Global Digital Workplace Services Market overview
- Offers review from customers
- Different approaches for exploring the Global Digital Workplace Services Market opportunities
- Holistic snapshot of the competitive landscape
- Market segmentation across the globe
- Fragmentation of Global Digital Workplace Services Market over the regions
- Detailed analysis of key players, vendors, and traders
- Informative data for strategic planning of business
- Risk evaluation method
- Prerequisite of Global Digital Workplace Services Market
- Forecast the futuristic developments and upcoming competitors
- Appendix
Continued….
If you have any requirement, let us know and we will customize report according to your need.
About Us:
Report Consultant – A worldwide pacesetter in analytics, research and advisory that can assist you to renovate your business and modify your approach. With us, you will learn to take decisions intrepidly by taking calculative risks leading to lucrative business in the ever-changing market. We make sense of drawbacks, opportunities, circumstances, estimations and information using our experienced skills and verified methodologies.
Our research reports will give you the most realistic and incomparable experience of revolutionary market solutions. We have effectively steered business all over the world through our market research reports with our predictive nature and are exceptionally positioned to lead digital transformations. Thus, we craft greater value for clients by presenting progressive opportunities in the global futuristic market.
Contact us:
Rebecca Parker
(Report Consultant)
sales@reportconsultant.com
www.reportconsultant.com