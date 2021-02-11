Digital Workplace Services Market worth $54 Bn by 2028 with DXC Technology, Wipro, IBM, TCS, Atos, NTT DATA, HCL, Fujitsu, CompuCom, Cognizant, Unisys

The Digital Workplace Services Market is projected to reach USD 54.2 billion, expanding at a CAGR of +11% by 2028.

Digital workplace aligns the employees, technologies, and businesses in such a way that they improve operational efficiency and meets various goals set by organizations across verticals such as IT and telecommunication, consumer goods, retail, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals.

North America dominated the digital workplace market with a share of 35% in 2019.

Workplace Services (also known as soft services) provides employees, and some non-employees, with the right work environment (physical, technological, and organizational) at the right time and the right place for the right cost, enabling the organization to achieve its business goals.

The digital ways of working are how seamlessly industrialization and agility get reinvented for each program to work best for realizing customer expectations. There are multiple success models within clients also that proved successes.

Key Players of Global Digital Workplace Services Market:

DXC Technology (US), Wipro (India), IBM (US), TCS (India), Atos (France), NTT DATA (Japan), HCL (India), Fujitsu (Japan), CompuCom (US), Cognizant (US), Unisys (US), Accenture (Ireland), Capgemini (France), T-Systems (Germany), Zensar (India), Getronics (the Netherlands), Computacenter (UK), Infosys (India), Tech Mahindra (India), Pomeroy (US), Insight Enterprises (US), Genpact (Bermuda), Long View Systems (Canada), Microland (India), and C3i (US)

Global Digital Workplace Services Market report provides an understanding of the subject matter and has been accumulated by suing primary and secondary research techniques. These two methods are anticipated towards collaborating precise data relating to the market dynamics, historical events, and the present scenario.

Global Digital Workplace Services Market segmentation by research type:

Primary

Secondary

Global Digital Workplace Services Market segmentation by provider type:

Workplace service providers

Mobility service providers

Mobile application consumers

Application and software developers

IT service providers

Cloud service providers

Consultants/consultancies/advisory firms

Training and education service providers

Investors and consultants

Global Digital Workplace Services Market segmentation by service type:

End-User Outsourcing Services

Managed Communication and Collaboration Services

Managed Mobility Services

Managed IT Asset Services

Tech Support Services

Global Digital Workplace Services Market segmentation by application:

Media and Entertainment

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Education

Telecom, IT, and ITES

Energy and Utilities

Government and Public Sector

Others (transport and logistics, and travel and hospitality)

Global Digital Workplace Services Market segmentation by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle east & Africa

The Global Digital Workplace Services Market study provides an in-depth analysis of the information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis. Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of suppliers & buyers and describes the competitive scenario of the Digital Workplace Services Market, which is expected to facilitate efficient business planning. Value chain analysis provides key inputs on role of key intermediaries involved, which is anticipated to assist stakeholders in devising appropriate strategies.

Table of Content:

Global Digital Workplace Services Market overview

Offers review from customers

Different approaches for exploring the Global Digital Workplace Services Market opportunities

Holistic snapshot of the competitive landscape

Market segmentation across the globe

Fragmentation of Global Digital Workplace Services Market over the regions

Detailed analysis of key players, vendors, and traders

Informative data for strategic planning of business

Risk evaluation method

Prerequisite of Global Digital Workplace Services Market

Forecast the futuristic developments and upcoming competitors

Appendix

Continued….

