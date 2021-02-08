Digital Video Content Market Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis | COMCAST; Apple Inc.; BT; Cox Communications, Inc. and more

Digital Video Content Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Wide-scale reach of these services ensuring better information and awareness is also expected to propel the growth of the market

Concerns related to content being downloaded and pirated is expected to hinder the growth of the market

In May 2019, Vudu announced their plans to exhibit original content on their streaming service, including a thriller show and kids show. The streaming service is slowly gaining popularity amongst the individuals, which has resulted in the company taking steps to ensure that they provide original content in larger quantities. The content will be supported by ads and will be free-to-stream

Digital Video Content Market Key Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global digital video content market are Amazon.com, Inc.; AT&T Intellectual Property; Disney; Twitter; HULU; COMCAST; Apple Inc.; BT; Cox Communications, Inc.; Talk Talk TV Entertainment Limited; Facebook; Deutsche Telekom AG; Verizon Media Group; VUDU, Inc.; Akamai Technologies; Snagfilms Inc.; Indieflix,Inc; TiVo Platform Technologies, LLC; Crackle,Inc; Brightcove Inc., Telstra among others.

Digital Video Content Market Analysis:

Global digital video content market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the availability of wide-scale streaming service providers globally.

Competitive Landscape:

Global digital video content market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of digital video content market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers: Global Digital Video Content Market

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Digital Video Content Market Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Digital Video Content Market Industry Insights

Segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Digital Video Content Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Digital Video Content Market Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

