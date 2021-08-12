Digital Video Content Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends and Research Report – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Digital Video Content Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global digital video content market size reached a value of US$ 172 Billion in 2020. Digital video content involves TV shows, movies, music videos, advertisements, etc., that are viewed online on various digital platforms. It is one of the most convenient modes of entertainment accessible through smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, tablets, etc. Moreover, the popularity of digital video content also allows brands to launch new products on digital platforms, thereby reaching a wide base of consumers in real-time.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-video-content-market/requestsample

Global Digital Video Content Market Trends:

The rising internet penetration, along with the increasing popularity of over-the-top (OTT) media services, such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, etc., is primarily driving the global market for digital video content. Additionally, the overall reducing cost of digital services, such as Wi-Fi and 4G networks, is also contributing to the market growth. Besides this, an increasing number of individuals are replacing their cable TVs and shifting towards digital video services for entertainment purposes. Furthermore, with the escalating adoption of smartphones and the rising dependence on social media platforms, several marketing agencies are shifting from traditional modes of advertising to digitalized advertisements on social media. Additionally, the growing utilization of live streaming videos for promotional purposes as an affordable marketing solution will continue to strengthen the market growth in the coming years.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-video-content-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Google LLC

Facebook, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Netflix, Inc.

Snap Inc.

Twitter, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Hulu LLC

Youku Tudou, Inc.

Breakup by Business Model:

Subscription

Advertising

Download-to-Own (DTO)

Others

Breakup by Device:

Laptop

Personal Computers (PC)

Mobile

Others

Breakup by Type:

Video-on-Demand (VOD)

Online Video

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Other Market Research Reports (2021-2026) by IMARC Group: