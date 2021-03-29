Digital Twin Market Slated at CAGR +58% by 2028 with General Electric, IBM, PTC, Microsoft Corporation, Siemens AG, ANSYS, SAP, Oracle, Robert Bosch

Digital Twin Market is booming at USD 48.2 billion at CAGR +58% by the time frame of 2021-28.

A digital twin is a virtual model of a process, product or service. This pairing of the virtual and physical worlds allows analysis of data and monitoring of systems to head off problems before they even occur, prevent downtime, develop new opportunities and even plan for the future by using simulations.

A digital twin is a digital representation of a physical object or system. The technology behind digital twins has expanded to include large items such as buildings, factories and even cities, and some have said people and processes can have digital twins, expanding the concept even further.

Major Key Players of the Market:

General Electric (US), IBM (US), PTC (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Siemens AG (Germany), ANSYS (US), SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), and SWIM.AI (US)., are among the major players in the digital twin market.

This research report is an amalgamation of all relevant data pertaining to historic and current market specific information that systematically decide the future growth prospects of the Global Digital Twin market. This section of the report further aims to enlighten report readers about the decisive developments and catastrophic implications caused by an unprecedented incident such as the global pandemic that has visibly rendered unparalleled implications across the market.

Digital Twin Market Based on Technology:

IoT & IIoT

Blockchain

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality

Big Data Analytics

5G

Digital Twin Market Based on Type:

Product Digital Twin

Process Digital Twin

System Digital Twin

Digital Twin Market Based on Application:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Home & Commercial

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Telecommunication

Retail

Others

Some Major TOC Points:

Chapter 1. Report Overview

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

Chapter 3. Market Share by Key Players

Chapter 4. Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter 5. Market by End Users/Application

Chapter 6. COVID-19 Outbreak: Digital Twin Market Impact

Chapter 7. Opportunity Analysis in Covid-19 Crisis

Chapter 9. Market Driving Force

And More…

Conclusions of the Global Digital Twin Market Professional Survey Report 2020 comprises:- Methodology, Analyst Introduction and Statistics Supply. In the end, the analysis comprises Digital Twin SWOT analysis, investment partialness investigation, investment include research and development tendency investigation.

