Digital Twin Market – Global Industry Trends, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 with COVID-19 Impact Insights

ReportCrux Market Research has published a Latest report titled Digital Twin Market by Type (System, Process, Product and Parts); Application (Machine & equipment health monitoring, Process support & service others); by Technology (Big Data Analytics, IoT & IIoT, Blockchain and 5G); End Use (Manufacturing, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, and Home & Commercial) and by Region: Global Industry Trends, Dynamics, Competitive Insights and Forecast Analysis, 2020 – 2027

Digital Twin Market is estimated to grow from USD 3.67 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 75.42 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 45.9% from 2020-2027.

Promising vision of digital twin in different industries like aerospace & defense, healthcare and automotive & transportation coupled with the growing adoption of emerging technologies like IoT and cloud for is expected to drive the growth in this market.

Market Overview

The market report covers a basic overview of the market from the industry perspective. This will help the reader to get a gist about different industry dimensions from a Key players view. The report divides the market into different sections and is comprised of market revenue (value) by segments.

The report provides market data from 2016 till 2027, wherein, 2016 to 2018 will be historic years, 2019 would be the base year and 2020 to 2027 will be forecast years. The report provides different statistics and figures and charts that will help analyze trends and global Digital Twin market share along with its growth rate in different regions and countries.

Key players across the globe are profiled in the report along with its company landscaping. Product portfolio for each company, recent developments and company strategies are covered along with the company financials.

Segmentation Analysis

System digital twin held maximum share of the digital twin market in 2019. System digital twin held maximum share of about 39% of the global market in 2019.

This rise can be attributed to the growing use of digital twin systems in varied range of applications. For example, in the automobile & transport market, Tesla Motors uses a digital twin solution for any car it makes for increased efficiency and business improvement.

In addition, in the aerospace & defense industry, LOCOMACHS has created a digital twin for the entire production line for the aircraft wing for performance tracking

The report describes in detail market segmentation by dividing the market based on its Type, Application, Technology, End Use, and Region and is analyzed from 2016 to 2027 by value. All the segments are evaluated by taking into consideration the historic and future trends. All the segments with the dominating & fastest growing sub-segments and the factors responsible for the same are studied and are mentioned in the report.

Evident quantitative as well as qualitative insights about the segments are covered in the report along with forecast analysis of all the segments that expected to alter the market in the future are described in detail. The segmental analysis also highlights details about different aspects that will influence the market.

Based on the Type, the global market is segmented into System, Process, Product and Parts. Based on the Application, the global market is segmented into machine & equipment health monitoring, product design & development, process support & service and others.

Based on the Technology, the global market is segmented into Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, IoT & IIoT, Blockchain, 5G, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality and others.

Based on the End Use, the global market is segmented into manufacturing, automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, healthcare, home & commercial and others. Trend analysis for all the segments is provided in detail in the report.

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest share of the digital twin market by 2027

In recent years, various developments like deployment of automation solutions in the manufacturing industries and development of various software have enhanced the downstream operations and the production lines.

These developments have had a positive effect on the development of the digital twin industry in North America, thus creating a strong economic growth and the large presence of digital twin vendors in this region.

Market is divided regionally and by country level into North America (U.S. Canada & Rest of North America), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia & Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Southeast Asia & Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico & Rest of Latin America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE & Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The report gives the pursuer the complete idea and understanding of the market and the regional and country level value and volume scenario and essentials for the industry. Current market insights on the regional level are studied and centered while market estimation, thus giving the reader a specialized idea & plans, financial as well as recent market advancements globally.

Digital Twin Companies

Here are the 10 best Digital Twin companies analysis

IBM General Electric Microsoft Corporation PTC Oracle SWIM.AI ANSYS SAP Siemens AG Robert Bosch

Digital Twin Market Segmentation

By Type

System

Process

Product

Parts

By Application

Machine & equipment health monitoring

Product design & development

Process support & service

Others

By Technology

Big Data Analytics

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

IoT & IIoT

Blockchain

5G

Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality

Others

By End-Use

Manufacturing

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Home & Commercial

Others

By Region

North America

-U.S.

-Canada

-Rest of North America

Europe

-UK

-Germany

-France

-Italy

-Spain

-Russia

-Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

-China

-Japan

-India

-Australia

-Southeast Asia

-Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

-Brazil

-Mexico

-Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

-Saudi Arabia

-South Africa

-UAE

-Rest of Middle East and Africa

