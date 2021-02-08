Digital Transformation Spending in the Middle East Market Set To Witness Adamant Growth with Forecast 2021-2028 with DXC Technology, Network Information Technology, Accenture PLC, Cognizant, IBM Corporation, AT&T Inc., and HCL Technologies Limited

Digital Transformation Spending in the Middle East Market was valued at USD +1,121 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to garner a decent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during 2021-2028. With +31% shares in 2021, Saudi Arabia held the largest digital transformation market in the MENA region and is further forecasted to continue its dominance by the end of 2028.

Digital Transformation is defined as the application of technology to profoundly enhance performance of enterprises and extend their reach to customers. To achieve this, executives from different industries are focusing on implementation of digital platforms including social media, analytics, mobility and smart devices in their organization. In addition to that, effort is also being laid on improving traditional systems such as Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), with an aim of transforming internal process, value propositions and customer relationships.

Top Vendors of Digital Transformation Spending in the Middle East Market:-

DXC Technology, Network Information Technology, Accenture PLC, Cognizant, IBM Corporation, AT&T Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, ISON Technologies Private Limited, Computer Sciences Corporation and International Turnkey Systems Group Company.

A new report as a Digital Transformation Spending in the Middle East market includes a comprehensive analysis of the global market. This includes investigating past progress, current market scenarios, and future prospects. Accurate data on products, strategies and market share for leading companies in this particular market.

Digital Transformation Spending in the Middle East Market Segment by Region:

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman))

In this section, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, value of production and market shares 2021-2028 for each company. Through statistical analysis, the report depicts the total global market for Digital Transformation Spending in the Middle East market including capacity, production, and value of production, cost / profit and import / export supply / demand.

Market research methodology includes sources of primary and secondary research data. They require different factors that affect Digital Transformation Spending in the Middle East market such as the market environment, different government policies, past data and market trends, technological developments, future innovations, market risk factors, market constraints and challenges in the industry.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Transformation Spending in the Middle East Market:

History Year: 2013 – 2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2021 – 2026

Analytical tools such as the Porter Force Analysis and SWOT analysis were used to analyze market data. The main tactics adopted by established competitors for a better penetration of global spending on Digital Transformation Spending in the Middle East market are a key division of this study. These methods can be applied by impending vendors to penetrate the best market. While demand is expected to remain high in developed countries, emerging economies will also provide profitable opportunities over the expected period.

Major Points in this Reports:

Chapter 1: Digital Transformation Spending in the Middle East Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Market Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 3: Asia Market Analysis

Chapter 4: North American Market Analysis

Chapter 5: Europe Market Analysis

Chapter 6: Digital Transformation Spending in the Middle East Marketing Channels Development Proposals Analysis

Chapter 7: Development of Environmental Analysis

Chapter 8: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter 9: 2021-2028 Global Digital Transformation Spending in the Middle East Market Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast 2021-2028

Chapter 10: Global Industry Development Trend 2028

Chapter 11: Global Industry Research Conclusions

