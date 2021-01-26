Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market Skyrocketing Revenue of US$ 38.4 Bn by 2028 in Shipping Industry with IBM, Oracle, SP SE, Syntel Inc., Hexaware Technologies, ABB Ltd., Tech Mahindra, Kintetsu World Express, Mindtree

The Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market is projected to register a CAGR of +10% between 2021 and 2028. The global digital transformation of maritime freight market is expected to reach ~US$ 38.4 Bn by 2028 from ~US$ 18.2 Mn in 2021.

Fewer technologically-advanced vendors in the shipping industry is expected to boost the global digital transformation of maritime freight market

One of the recent developments in the technologically-advancing maritime freight landscape reflects a rise in the digital transformation of booking software. Digitization of sea freight booking through automation and cloud-based technologies is showing unprecedented growth in the digital transformation of maritime freight market.

Global Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market is estimated to huge growth during the forecast period 2021 to 2028.this marketplace from the extensive-angle of all of the ongoing trends which are affecting the market and are essential to be understood are studied. Those trends are geographical, economic, socioeconomic, political, cultural, political, and many different are studied. The overall impact at the customer alternatives will have a primary say in the marketplace working inside the coming Year.

Top Key Players:

IBM Corporation, Oracle, SP SE, Syntel Inc., Hexaware Technologies, ABB Ltd., Tech Mahindra Limited, Kintetsu World Express, Inc, Advantech Co., Ltd., Mindtree Ltd., DigiLogistics Technology Ltd., Partner Tech Corp , 3GTMS, Inc., 4flow AG, and Logistic Solutions, Inc.

The performance of the Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight market in U.S., Europe, China, Japan, India, and Southeast Asia has been provided to generate the growth rate of sales and revenue figures of the market in the aforementioned period. The market has been broken down into key verticals depicting the competitive landscape of each regional market.

The report on Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight Market, 2019-2025 which has done an exhaustive study on the present market scenario of the global Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight with a special focus on the Global market of this industry. The report summarizes key statistics of the Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight and the overall status of the Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight manufacturers. The report is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products, and end-user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2021, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of the market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

Focuses on the key global companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Finally, Researchers of the report throw light on economic factors that are affecting the progress of the Digital Transformation of Maritime Freight market. A comparative analysis of regional players has been included in the research report. It includes some online and offline activities for branding businesses. It also measures the sustainable trends and platforms which are the basic roots behind the market growth. The degree of competition is also measured in the research report. With the help of SWOT and Porter’s five analysis, the market has been deeply analyzed. It also helps to address the risk and challenges in front of the businesses. Furthermore, it offers extensive research on sales approaches.

