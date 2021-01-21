Digital Transformation Market Size, Trends, Technology Advancements and Growth 2021-2026 :Siemens acquired Mendix Inc. Cisco Webex Control Hub

Global Digital Transformation Market Growth 2021-2026

MarketIntelligenceData recently published a research report called Global Digital Transformation Market. Primary and secondary research methods were used to construct this report. The Analysis was derived using history and predictions. The report includes an in-depth study of geographic regions, revenue forecasts, segmentation, and market share.

The global Digital Transformation market is expected to flourish in terms of volume and value over the forecast period. The report provides an understanding of the various drivers, threats, opportunities, and limitations of the market. Analysts have used SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to determine the impact of these factors on market growth during the forecast period.

(Special Offer: Available up-to 20% Discount For a Limited Time Only)

The global Digital Transformation market is projected to register a CAGR of 19.48% during the period of the forecast Period.

Leading companies operating in the Global Digital Transformation market profiled in the report are: Siemens acquired Mendix Inc. Cisco Webex Control Hub

Get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/137108/digital-transformation-market-in-manufacturing-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=88

Scope of the Report

Digital transformation in the manufacturing industry addresses various global issues within the industry, including the manufacturing companies modernizing their supply chains through Big Data and GPS tracking, which not only helps in data-driven planning but also provide a competitive advantage over counterparts and helps the companies stay ahead in the market.

Key Market Trends

Robotics is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

– Improved efficiency and a reduction in production costs, when compared to conventional manufacturing processes, are boosting the adoption of automation technology, which is driving the digital transformation across the manufacturing segment. The application of robots in manufacturing helps in increasing efficiency, from raw material handling to finished product packing. These robots are programmed to operate 24×7 and also can be customized to perform complex functions.

– Highly trainable and collaborative robots, across the manufacturing sector, are being deployed in unsafe working environments. For instance, autonomous dump trucks used at mining sites can be remotely controlled by operators, eliminating the need for human drivers.

– According to Adobe�s 2018 Digital Intelligence briefing, about 15% of businesses use AI today, and 31% plan to add support for it, over the forecast period. Therefore, the increasing adoption of AI is also aiding the adoption of modern robotics, through cobots. Cobots can help eliminate dangerous work, freeing humans for more satisfying jobs, thereby, avoiding the risk of repetitive stress.

– The adoption of robots in manufacturing plants aids the smart machinery in identifying irregularities and can help fix mechanical issues without any human intervention, allowing the company to increase efficiency and minimize delays.

Regional Analysis For Digital Transformation Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Influence of the Digital Transformation Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Digital Transformation market.

-Digital Transformation market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Digital Transformation market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Digital Transformation market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Digital Transformation market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Digital Transformation market.

Browse the report Description and TOC:

https://www.marketintelligencedata.com/reports/137108/digital-transformation-market-in-manufacturing-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=88

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Digital Transformation Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyse the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Research Methodology :

Digital Transformation Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Digital Transformation Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

MarketIntelligenceData provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketIntelligenceData provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Intelligence Data

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-20-412 512 12

sales@marketintelligencedata.com